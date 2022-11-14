Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Wintry mix expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of a coating to one inch above 2000 feet. Total ice accumulation around one to two tenths of an inch above 2000 feet. * WHERE...Augusta and Rockingham Counties, and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN...From 8 AM Tuesday to midnight EST Tuesday night. For elevations above 2000 feet, a wintry mix will overspread the area most likely between 8 AM and Noon Tuesday. Precipitation will change to mainly freezing rain Tuesday afternoon before mixing with rain and ending Tuesday night. For the valleys most of the precipitation will fall as rain, but a brief period of sleet is possible at the onset. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced to under 1 mile at times in a wintry mix as well as fog for the ridges above 2000 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&