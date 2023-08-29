The biggest question mark of JMU football’s offseason was finally answered on Tuesday — or at least, it presumably was.
Head coach Curt Cignetti, who said during the Sun Belt’s coaches call Monday that JMU’s Week 1 starting quarterback wouldn’t be named until “maybe an hour” before kickoff, unsuspectedly hinted Tuesday that redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III would be JMU’s starter on Saturday versus Bucknell.
“You know, I think Alonza has separated himself from the pack pretty significantly,” he said. “Always was a talented guy. It was just a matter of when everything would click.”
While this isn’t a complete confirmation, the coach’s message was clear. He went on to praise Barnett’s progression throughout the offseason and his confidence in himself. He even began to look beyond Week 1, commenting on how he’ll face tough opponents on the road early. The Dukes face U.Va., Troy and Utah State, back-to-back-to-back in weeks 2-4.
It all seemingly confirms Barnett, so long as he stays healthy and plays up to Cignetti’s billing, will be the starter for the foreseeable future.
As a true freshman last season, Barnett played in just two games, therefore able to be redshirted and retain a year of eligibility. This offseason, Barnett competed in a quarterback battle against Arizona transfer and redshirt senior Jordan McCloud, Wake Forest transfer and redshirt freshman Brett Griffis and last year’s backup, redshirt sophomore Billy Atkins.
Cignetti said Barnett first practiced with the ones since Day 2 of fall camp and, since then, has been with them every day since.
“After about a week, you could see the progression and the kid’s confidence and belief in him,” Cignetti said. “We were definitely looking for that.”
His teammates have confidence in him, too. Redshirt junior James Carpenter said Barnett is young, but he can do it all.
“He can run, he can pass. He throws a really good ball. Super quick, super elusive and super smart,” Carpenter said. “So he's got all the intangibles that we're looking for. We've seen him grow a lot this camp, and yeah, I'm excited for him.”
Senior running back Latrele Palmer said what he’s noticed most about Barnett is his maturity level, calling him a great leader. He added that he didn’t see a difference between having a redshirt freshman be the starter compared to the previous quarterbacks he’s played for — such as Cole Johnson and Todd Centeio — who were upperclassmen.
With Alonza in the starter spot, the next question is who will be his backup. Cignetti said Tuesday that the decision will ultimately come down to who gives the team the best chance to win, but he did give another hint as to what to expect this week.
“If we had to play an hour from now, I would say Jordan McCloud would be the backup,” he said.