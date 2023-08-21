JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan has been inducted into the National Field Hockey Coaches Association 2023 Hall of Fame class, on top of receiving a Lifetime Achievement award, the organization announced on Monday.
Morgan has been the head coach of JMU field hockey for 18 seasons from 1991-99 and since 2014. She has a 226-132-2 record during her tenure in Harrisonburg.
Among Morgan’s many accomplishments in the sport, she was the first person in NCAA field hockey history to win a national championship as a player and a coach, winning three national championships while playing at Old Dominion and one national championship as a head coach at JMU.
This is Morgan’s fifth hall of fame induction, having previously been inducted in the JMU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2004, the Old Dominion Hall of Fame in 1990, the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame and the United States Field Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.