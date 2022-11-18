Cardinal Stadium’s 65,000 seats stack sky-high as airplanes rumble low into Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, right over the west endzone’s bright white lights. Pink-orange clouds illuminate an otherwise overcast last evening of Daylight Saving.
Below it all, just over one hour before playing in the biggest stadium in six years as a Duke, long snapper Kyle Davis does the usual.
He sets up near the left pilon at the front of the west endzone. He throws the ball twice with his right hand. Then he throws with two hands, angling both back to the front of his helmet to mimic a snap standing up until his shoulder pads constrict the movement. He turns around to snap the ball as he would in a game, twice to another specialist who sets up five yards away, then 10 yards, then 12, then 15.
All strikes.
Davis walks to the 10-yard line, where he shakes a referee’s hand and shows him his football. Davis takes the ball back, spins it to himself and slowly jogs to midfield, then to the other side of Cardinal Stadium to snap live for JMU redshirt junior kicker Camden Wise’s field goals.
Another strike.
Once the game starts, he’s the player responsible for spiraling the ball between his legs on field goals and punts to JMU’s holder and punter, both manned by senior Sam Clark, on fourth down.
Wind howled all day Nov. 5 and persisted at Cardinal Stadium for JMU’s eighth game of the regular season versus Louisville. According to Davis’ parents, Denise and Ken, wind is harder for Kyle to snap in than other elements, like rain. Wind is more unpredictable, they said.
Not quite the analogy for one of the sport’s most routine-bound, monotonous positions, but it fit Kyle’s output that night.
In the Louisville game, Kyle threw like a quarterback pregame, recovered a fumble during it and got the crowd riled up afterward — but then, like all who play Kyle’s position, headed back to the sidelines to wait for head coach Curt Cignetti’s fourth down decision.
It’s the life of a long snapper. A really good one, at that — a 2022 Preseason Patrick Mannelly Award Watch List long snapper, one of the 25 best in the country — who’s chasing his dream of long snapping in the NFL.
Maybe none of it would’ve happened without a stroke of fortune over a decade ago.
Impromptu origins
Rising seventh grader Kyle thought he walked into a summer football camp.
Denise signed him up for a “snapping” camp at Velocity Sports Performance Charlotte, a youth sports training facility in North Carolina, after a friend of hers who owned the company recommended she look at its summer camps.
Denise thought “snapping” meant the camp was for centers, the position that snaps the ball to the quarterback on offense, because she knew “the center snaps and lines ’em up.” Kyle played center for his sixth-grade team after the starter broke his arm, he said, so Denise said she wanted to help Kyle learn more about the position.
Denise dropped Kyle off at camp. Kyle’s father, Ken, picked him up afterward, when the instructor approached Ken.
“How long have you been working with Kyle?” Ken recalled the instructor asking him.
“As a center?” Ken asked.
“No, as a long snapper,” the instructor responded.
“Do you know what kind of camp this is?”
Now, Ken wasn’t sure.
“Do you know who I am?” the instructor asked. Ken said no.
“I'm J.J. Jansen of the Carolina Panthers. I’m their long snapper.”
Jansen told Ken that Kyle ranked among the best long snappers in the skills and drills that campers went through — mostly high school kids, Ken said, and roughly 40 of them. Kyle was the youngest out there, Denise said in a follow-up email.
Jansen gave Ken a list of long snapping camps coming up.
“I don’t want to tell you what to do, but he's got talent,” Ken remembers Jansen telling him. “And if you continue to work with him and are willing to help him with some of these camps I'll give you, he can really develop into something unique.”
It lit something in Kyle. He got excited hearing about the now-14-year NFL veteran’s compliment and wanted to learn more about long snapping, Denise said.
Kyle stuck with it, tagging along with childhood friend and now-graduate Rice kicker Christian VanSickle and his older brother, Jackson, to snap for them and attend prospect camps early in high school. Kyle started taking long snapping seriously in eighth and ninth grade.
Kyle and Christian played football together from sixth to ninth grade at Marvin Ridge Middle School in Waxhaw, North Carolina. Their last in-game operation together was a game-winning field goal Christian hit during the last JV game of the season. Christian said Kyle was already a reliable snapper at that time before the Christian-estimated 10,000 reps they’d end up accumulating together over winter and summer breaks in college — their form of “hanging out,” Christian said.
“He was automatic,” Christian said. “I don't remember a time where we ever had anything wrong happen on the field.”
Despite the early success, some downplayed Kyle’s “strange skill,” as Denise put it. She ran into the coach Kyle would have in high school when Kyle was still in eighth grade, who asked Denise how excited Kyle is for high school football. Denise told the coach that Kyle loves long snapping. The coach said Kyle would “do a little bit of that on the side, but now, what’s his real position?”
In high school, though, Kyle entered a whole different beast: Rubio Long Snapping camps. He learned of them from Jackson. Its website touts that Chris Rubio, a former long snapper at UCLA in the mid ’90s and camp conductor since 2007, has helped 1,000 long snappers get to college football and the NFL, and that the camp has “relationships with every D1 college in the nation.”
The camps are expensive — a couple hundred dollars for local one-day camps, while another in Las Vegas cost “significantly more” with airfare, Ken said — but they greatly determine a long snapper’s high school ranking and exposure to recruiters, Denise said, which entices prospective college long snappers to go.
“He says if he doesn't see you, he can't rank you,” Denise said. “So then people start getting ahead of you in his ranking system.”
Then, Kyle put his foot down. After attending roughly 15 long snapping camps between the summer after his sophomore year and fall of his senior year, Kyle said he wasn’t worried about a high recruiting ranking. He told his parents they don’t need to keep signing him up for Rubio Camps. Denise, seeing Kyle’s ranking drop with a lack of attendance, got nervous.
Meanwhile, Kyle remained confident.
“Over time, just once you start going to these college camps, you start sizing yourself up against other guys,” Kyle said. “You kind of start to think, ‘Oh, maybe I can bring this to college.’”
Ken stayed trepidatious. He said former JMU special teams coach John Bowers (2014-16) told a group of kickers, punters and snappers — Kyle included — that he’s never offered a scholarship to a specialist who didn’t show interest in a school through prospect camps because he wouldn’t have the time or ability to spot someone otherwise.
“They’re gonna find a three-star, four-star,” Ken said. Stars roughly indicate the talent and potential a given recruit has on a 1-5 scale, with five stars being the highest. Coming out of high school, Kyle didn’t have any stars. “You got to sell yourself as a long snapper.”
Kyle’s window to sell himself to a college was a four-hour radius from Waxhaw — a distance Kyle decided on. He performed well at Wake Forest’s camp the summer going into his junior year, then in the same week, competed at Richmond’s.
There, everything changed.
Kyle at Richmond met Bob Trott — the then-defensive coordinator for the Spiders who left for the same job at JMU in January 2016. Trott and Kyle stayed in contact throughout the summer. The next summer, when Trott was the recruiting head at JMU for the Charlotte, North Carolina, area and Kyle was a rising high school senior, he asked Kyle to trek up to Harrisonburg for JMU’s camp.
Kyle didn’t want to go and was tired. Ken said he’d never heard of JMU, but they went anyway, and Kyle had a really good camp, Ken said.
A few months later, he headed back up to Harrisonburg with Denise on a recruiting visit Oct. 29, 2016, to watch JMU play Rhode Island — Ken and Denise’s alma mater.
JMU won, 84-7. Former JMU head coach Mike Houston (2016-18) offered Kyle a scholarship on the visit.
By the end of the season, after also attending Wake Forest, North Carolina and other games, Kyle had seen enough. He wanted to play in purple and gold.
“Denise and Kyle watching the streamers go flying off the stadium and all the excitement, the Royal Marching Dukes … by far that was his best experience,” Ken said. “You couple that with winning the national championship against … Youngstown in 2016, and he said, ‘I know where I want to go to school.’”
On a drive up to Harrisonburg in February 2017, Kyle received an offer on the phone from Richmond’s special teams coach, to which he said he’d think over with his parents. One hour later, he was shaking hands with Houston and Trott, verbally committing to JMU.
Still, Kyle’s high school coaches poked fun at his gig. His parents remembered one of the coach’s words at Kyle’s senior year football banquet: “Well, somehow Kyle found a way to, you know, throw a ball upside down between his legs, parlay it into a scholarship for school.”
It wasn’t until Kyle got scholarship offers that he told regular people he long snapped. People responded with, “What is that?” Or it got breezed over after Kyle told them the other positions he played. A few would say, “Oh, man, what an easy way to go to the NFL,” which, Kyle said, it’s one of the hardest positions to make the league as because there’s only one long snapper on each roster.
JMU learned quickly enough about Kyle, though.
Gaining respect via hard work, relatability
JMU’s 2017 recruiting class featured many players who are now household names: 2022 captains graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese, redshirt senior safety Sam Kidd and graduate defensive end Isaac Ukwu, along with now-departed FCS All-American offensive tackle Liam Fornadel (2017-21) and all-conference punter Harry O’Kelly (2017-21).
It also featured Kyle. He redshirted and didn’t see the field in 2017, but he earned the Doug West Scout Team Special Teams MVP for his performance in practice.
He eventually solidified himself at JMU and got the starting job in 2018, but the years of camps and reps in high school couldn’t completely prepare him for the college ball jump — he said “even when you think you're ready, you're not quite ready.”
“I mean, if I go back and watch my film from my freshman year, I don't even really recognize myself,” Kyle said. He used to lift his head before he snapped, but now, he keeps his head down through the motion so defenses can’t anticipate when he’ll snap the ball. “Coach Houston used to always say, like, ‘You're so stupid, you don't know you're stupid as a freshman.’ So, I mean, I didn't know a single thing. I was not prepared at all.”
But the progress adds up over time, Kyle said, courtesy of thousands of reps over the years. Ethan Ratke, a former kicker at JMU (2016-21) who holds the NCAA’s all-time record for points from a kicker, said Kyle’s demeanor hasn’t strayed course since day one.
“His personality hasn't changed all that much. He's the same guy. He's never let the moment be too much for him, and he’s confident in himself,” Ratke said. “He's changed — he's gotten better — but he's always had the right attitude about how to go out there and snap.”
Ratke, who he and Kyle both said used to overthink kicks early in his career, said he learned from Kyle to worry about the task at hand, not the what ifs.
“He's in general a confident guy and he is calm and doesn't take himself too seriously at the same time,” Ratke said. “I think that translates so well into how he plays as a long snapper because being a specialist — or punter, kicker, snapper — it's such a precise thing that you got to do. And Kyle doesn't build it up too much in his head or overthink things. He knows what he has to do, and he's confident in himself and then he executes it, and that's pretty much it.”
By 2019, Kyle had a new holder — Alex MIller (2018-21), a wide receiver who’d double as the player responsible for placing the ball upright on the turf when Ratke kicked the ball on extra points and field goals.
Miller said Kyle stayed motivated even once he had the long snapping job secured in his sophomore year. He had older players ahead of him on the depth chart, but one transferred out of JMU. Kyle’s daily approach never wavered despite becoming the clear-cut starter.
“Even though the external competition wasn't quite there, I think his just internal drive and his competition with himself on a daily basis is something that's honestly hard to find,” Miller said. “I mean, every year, you can see his jump in his ability, just in the little things, because over time, I mean, the big thing he's taken care of by now being able to kind of master that craft, he's pinpointed little things to continue to work on.”
Miller remembers when he and Kyle’s relationship picked up. They talked some early on in both of their careers, but Kyle started seeking out Miller to get snapping reps in during the downtime of Miller’s receiving drills, when Kyle figured Miller would likely be his holder for the next couple of seasons. Miller said Kyle trusted him “from the jump,” a trust built deeper through hours in the locker room hanging out.
Kyle’s relationship-building ability is the root of what makes him a relatable player, multiple former teammates said, even though in some games he sees the field for less than 10 plays.
“If there's a guy that you would want your team's culture to be built around, like, that's it because he does connect with everyone,” Christian said. “Even as we did go our separate ways in high school, he still made sure to connect with me and we haven't lost that relationship at all, which is pretty cool.”
Miller said Kyle walks the sideline at practice between special teams periods and cracks jokes with teammates between their drills. O’Kelly said Kyle’s approachable and “probably one of the funniest people I've ever met” when not focused on a snap.
“It's kind of spur of the moment,” O’Kelly said. “He just has that, boy, I can't even replicate his jokes because they're so witty and in the moment that you’re just like, ‘How do you think about this stuff?’”
Kyle’s relatability also comes from his football background, from playing positions other than long snapper growing up. Besides center, Kyle said he played defensive end among other positions. Christian sarcastically called Kyle a “lethal pass catcher” at tight end, not remembering too much from their middle school days.
Ratke said Kyle wants to be involved with the rest of the team and tries riling them up to play hard on the sideline, but at the same time, he doesn’t overstep because he knows his position at the end of the day.
It helps him garner respect despite not being on the field as much as a quarterback or linebacker. Cignetti said Kyle’s one of the most popular players on the team.
“He takes football very seriously,” O’Kelly said, “and it doesn't matter what position you play: If you take it seriously, you're gonna get respect. I mean, he's the reason for so many points on the board with good snaps, and good snaps in punts as well. It goes unnoticed to a lot of people, but not the team because the team understands that you need someone like that.”
As for graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio, “KD, that's my guy.”
The demeanor persists when he’s three plus hours away from Harrisonburg with Christian, who said Kyle was “definitely one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen,” as he’d go straight from on-field long snapping training to lift at the gym afterward.
There’s almost a light switch to the work ethic, though, Miller said, and it doesn’t just flip between his jokes and when he’s snapping a football. It’s in his attire, too.
Any time JMU has a meeting or workout in its facility in the morning, O’Kelly knows the outfit Kyle will sport: a dark green hoodie, gray or black sweatpants and hot coffee in a Yeti mug. It’s like he’s in his own house relaxing on a Sunday morning, Miller said. Camden Wise, JMU’s current kicker, said Kyle looks and acts like he's a 45-year-old man. When Wise first saw Kyle’s morning fit, it looked to him like he just woke up, getting ready for his day on the job.
The fit is worn without fail for the “old grizzly veteran,” as Cignetti calls Kyle.
“At this point it's a known look for him, so it's more of a surprise when you don't see him like it,” redshirt junior safety Francis Meehan, Kyle’s lockermate of two years, said.
But much of the respect for Kyle comes from the fact that he’s simply good at his job. For every season he’s started at long snapper, the bio on his roster profile reads: “Did not have one bad snap all season.”
“As a holder, it was second to none,” Miller said. “Kyle made my job 100% easier … I was able to know where he was going to put it each time.”
Long snapping intricacies
Yes, the position looks monotonous. But for Kyle, no two snaps are exactly the same.
On extra points, he aims for a small target: the holder's elbow pocket. On punts, O’Kelly liked the ball at his facemask, which gave less room for error for a snap that could go over his head.
Kyle isn’t necessarily trying to snap it as hard as he can back to the holder or punter. He wants it to be an easy catch but fast enough to beat the rushers looking to block the kick. He strives to have the laces of the football face away from the holder so the kicker can make contact with a smooth surface.
Sometimes, Ratke said, the speed on a snap changes. If JMU’s anticipating a hard rush from the defense, Kyle snaps it faster. If JMU’s coasting to an easy victory in the fourth quarter, Kyle might take some speed off the snap.
In games where elements are an issue, like versus Delaware in a 2021 “monsoon,” O’Kelly said, he likes Kyle to snap slower because a wet, heavy and fast ball is hard to catch. That game ended up being one of JMU’s special teams unit’s best games of the year, O’Kelly said — Ratke made five field goals and Kyle didn’t have a bad snap. Kyle’s ability to adjust in those conditions, O’Kelly said, starts with how attuned he stays during a game and his preparation. One of Kyle’s favorite practice drills, O’Kelly said, is a “wet ball” drill, in which, as it sounds, Kyle snaps with a wet football.
Kyle said he doesn’t really think about a snap beforehand. It’s like a free throw in basketball to him. He instead goes over his assignment after the snap, which could be to block or get downfield right away. Talking with his punt mates figuring out blocking assignments is like a “hectic fire drill,” he said. He watches film during the week to see who might try to block him after he gets out of his stance.
But there’s some monotony: warming up to snap the ball. Kyle said he wants his routine to feel like second nature. It’s nothing crazy, he said, but the main objective, after working on snaps from gradually longer distances, is to feel the ball spin out of his hands and his body sync with his arms.
“He has the same routine,” O’Kelly said. “If you watch film, he'll do the same stuff before every long snap and every time on the field. I never — I just get to see the back of it, which is great.”
For Kyle, though, in some ways that process is soothing because it helps him shut his brain off. Because of the job’s nature, Kyle said his mom asks him if he ever gets bored of long snapping.
“Setting those new goals every day, every time, that helps me not get bored of it. You know, I'm always chasing something new,” Kyle said. “By doing my job consistently and not letting my teammates down, I think that's what drives me away from boredom, I guess you could say, is wanting to be a huge contributor on this team.”
Kyle, O’Kelly said, has never had a horrendously bad snap. Whenever one went to O’Kelly’s feet, he would “give him a little shit for it,” but then Kyle would lock back in and snap a dart. It’s what long snappers have to do, O’Kelly said.
“Can't let one rep faze you,” O’Kelly said. “You have to be like a goldfish at that position. And he is like goldfish, you know, ‘Move on.’”
Ratke said, yes, Kyle gets hard on himself even when he’s only slightly off on a snap. But what makes Kyle great, Ratke said, is his mentality afterward — figuring out a tweak rather than scraping his whole technique and freaking out about it.
“Your job is consistency,” Kyle said. “A quarterback can show up and go five touchdowns and one interception — it's a great day. If I have five good snaps in one bad snap, then I probably don't think I'm still at JMU right now if I did that as a freshman. You got to be perfect in your couple of opportunities.”
Defying long snapper tropes
In theory, a long snapper might want to go unnoticed by fans because it means they’re not sticking out due to a bad snap. College football’s long snapping award, the Patrick Mannelly Award, buys into this spirit on the website’s homepage:
“Long Snappers don’t make the cover of the program. They’re rarely asked to sign autographs. You don’t typically see them being interviewed before the game. But Long Snappers aren’t driven by these things. Quiet, selfless, focused and courageous, the Long Snapper is content to trade conventional superstardom for the opportunity to do one job very well.” [sic]
Kyle says otherwise, though. Yes, he said, it’s an unselfish position, but he wants to make his presence felt in areas he can.
“I think that might have been my mindset a little more when I was younger, but I think that that almost set, like, a scared tone in your mind, and I don't really want to play like that,” Kyle said. “As I've gotten older, more experienced and more aware, I'm pretty vocal on the sidelines. I'm going over and talking to the offense, try to be a calming presence more than anything, and go and talk to people.”
Kyle hasn’t had a reason to be noticed by fans this season. JMU’s had two kicks blocked this year — a field goal in Week 1 versus Middle Tennessee and an extra point against Marshall on Oct. 22 — but the snaps were where they had to be.
That hasn’t been the same for JMU’s opponents.
O’Kelly’s brother, Texas State freshman punter Seamus O’Kelly, dealt with a subpar snap against JMU on Oct. 1. The Bobcats’ long snapper snapped the ball over Seamus’ head with 4:25 left in second quarter, resulting in two points for JMU as the ball got kicked out of the back of the endzone by Seamus to prevent the Dukes from falling on the ball for a touchdown and even more points.
It happens in the NFL, too — a bad snap high to the left on an extra point by Denver Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer caused a missed kick Oct. 2 in the Broncos-Las Vegas Raiders game in the second quarter.
“One of Kyle's strengths, I feel like, is just he's a great snapper, but his bad snaps are better than the average snap of another person,” Ratke said. “A snap that's too high for him is really not that difficult, overly difficult to deal with. That's the kind of thing I knew I never had to worry about. Most, you know, 99% of the time, Kyle’s getting it in the right spot, the laces out, but occasionally if he has a bad one, it's not that bad. It's something that can easily still be handled.”
Kyle is eyeing the NFL, he said, but the odds are stacked against him. There’s just one long snapper on each of the 32 NFL rosters, while, for example, each team usually holds five to six wide receivers.
In the meantime, the next level is part of what keeps him motivated to stay at the top of the college game. He’s working on getting bigger and faster and improving as a blocker on the punt team.
“Just always trying to chase something, you know, nothing's ever perfect, right? It's always chasing the next level,” Kyle said. “I think I've always had a fire to continue to get better. I mean, trying to chase a dream of playing in the NFL and working on that.”
Ken said whenever someone asks him about Kyle’s NFL aspirations, he parrots what Kyle tells him: that he’s “very clear-eyed about the process and how challenging it is to get to that level.” But, Ken said, the last thing Kyle wants to do is not try. If someone’s going to tell him he’s not the right fit, he wants it to be an NFL team, not himself.
In the meantime, Kyle has a season to finish at JMU. All Kyle cares about is winning, he said — even if it sounds “cliche” — no matter how noticed or not he is by fans or the NFL currently.
As media availability wrapped up Sept. 28, Kyle walked into the room. He touched the JMU backdrop curtain. Kyle didn’t have an interview that day, but JMU Athletics told The Breeze he hadn’t seen the new backdrop, so he popped his head in as he waited for his roommate, redshirt senior tight end Drew Painter, to finish his radio segment across the hall.
Frankly, a few months earlier, he said he didn’t think he’d ever speak to the media before his JMU career began. He said he never thought a long snapper would get an interview.
As a true long snapper may.
“I think having as much success as we've had as a special teams unit the last couple of years,” Kyle said, “I probably have gotten more notice at the long snapping position than I ever could have imagined.”