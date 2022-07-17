After nearly a year of speculation, JMU baseball’s former center fielder Chase DeLauter has become the highest-ever draft pick by a former Diamond Duke.
DeLauter was selected 16th overall by the Cleveland Guardians.
Previously, the highest-ever pick was Dan Meyer in 2002 at 34th overall.
The center fielder first broke onto the national scene after taking the Cape Cod Baseball League by storm last summer, earning the Robert McNeese Award after batting a .289 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs.
His efforts put him at No. 6 in the MLB Pipeline in September, and his highest projection came in December, when he was named the No. 1 prospect by Perfect Game’s Top 150 College Draft Board.
DeLauter played just under half the Dukes’ 2022 season, suffering a concussion in March and a broken foot in April that put him on the bench for the remainder of his collegiate career. However, he still earned All-CAA Second Team and was a D1 Baseball Midseason First Team All-American. He had eight home runs, two grand slams, and 35 RBIs in 24 games played for a .437 batting average.
DeLauter didn’t participate in the MLB Draft Combine earlier in June, still going through the rehab process for his broken foot. The former Duke still attended the combine and spoke with multiple teams.
DeLauter joins the MLB as a potential left fielder, whereas in Harrisonburg he was originally utilized as a two-way player — pitching and outfield. The Dukes switched him to purely outfield during the 2022 season.
His next steps in the pros will begin with his initial contract signing and joining the team's minor affiliate programs.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more baseball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.