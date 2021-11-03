The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) has voted to ban JMU from participating and hosting conference tournaments should the Dukes accept an invitation to the Sun Belt conference, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
JMU was set to host four CAA championships this season, including men’s soccer (Nov. 11-14), women’s basketball (March 9-12), women’s lacrosse and softball.
Assistant Athletic Director of Communications Kevin Warner provided the following statement to The Breeze via text:
“As we head into a potentially monumental week for the future of James Madison University and our intercollegiate athletics program, we were extremely disappointed to be informed by the Colonial Athletic Association that, should the university accept an invitation to another conference, JMU student-athletes would not be allowed to compete for postseason conference team championships and, therefore, for the opportunity to earn NCAA automatic team qualification.
“In an era when the industry of college athletics stresses student-athlete welfare, this decision is completely contrary to those ideals. We were thorough and heartfelt in appealing to the league’s council of presidents, but that appeal was denied. Eight other Division I conferences have full members that have publicly announced an exit and yet all eight have allowed the student-athletes at those institutions to continue competing for championships. To our knowledge, CAA is alone in this outdated bylaw.
“JMU has striven to be a good partner of the CAA and to treat other institutions as they would want to be treated, but that ideal is not being reciprocated. With our sights set on an important next step on Friday, it’s unfortunate that the CAA made this decision right in the middle of the fall championship season.”
During the CAA Women’s Basketball Media Day Oct. 27, CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio declined to comment on what would happen to conference championships if JMU were to announce they’re changing conferences.
“That is a matter that will need to be taken and discussed by our presidents, chancellors and athletic directors,” D’Antonio said in a statement. “If and when we are faced with that situation, I will make a decision according to the situation presented to us.”
Women’s soccer and field hockey are slated to compete in the CAA tournament Thursday and Friday, and Warner said the Dukes can compete until JMU puts in its notice to leave the conference.
JMU Athletics Director Jeff Bourne and the department are expected to present their conference realignment proposal to the Virginia General Assembly Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission before formally accepting an invitation from the Sun Belt.
The Dukes can still compete in NCAA tournaments if JMU receives an at-large bid into their respective tournaments. The Dukes can also win individual titles for cross country, swim & dive and track & field but cannot win team championships.
JMU’s winter and spring schedules haven’t changed due to the CAA’s decision at this time.
“At this moment we don’t anticipate changes to schedules … but things can change at any moment,” Warner said on a phone call with The Breeze. “We don’t anticipate schedule changes, just the ability to compete in the postseason tournament.”
The student-athletes were informed of the CAA’s decision in a meeting Wednesday evening. Multiple Dukes have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the news, including football’s redshirt senior punter Harry O’Kelly and baseball’s redshirt sophomore outfield/pitcher Chase DeLauter.
“Embarrassing. JMU has the strongest student-athletes I’ve ever met and for the CAA to not let us compete is not only embarrassing but a disservice to the quality of the championship,” women’s golf member redshirt junior Kate Owens said on Twitter. “If you are going to win, win against the best the conference has to offer, no matter the school.”
The Breeze will update information as the situation continues to develop.
Contact Savannah Reger and Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.