Other than playing inside some new arenas, JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington said the urgency and opponent familiarity of Sun Belt Conference play has felt similar, after coaching at Georgia Southern from 2013-20.
Byington spoke on JMU’s guards and the Dukes’ 2-0 start in conference play, among other topics Tuesday.
Big shoes that have been filled
JMU redshirt senior guard and leading scorer Vado Morse has missed the last two games; Byington said after Georgia State on Dec. 29 Morse wasn’t feeling well.
But in Morse’s absence, other guards have stepped up. Freshman guard Xavier Brown went for 11 points — the most he’s scored in December — against Marshall on Dec. 31 in 17 minutes of action off the bench.
“We're not winning that game without him,” Byington said. “A lot of times, freshman, you’re so petrified that they'll make mistakes. But when you watch him, he makes mistakes, but he makes a lot of plays out there, and we’re better when he's on the court. And so his role will keep expanding.”
The game prior, redshirt sophomore guard Tyree Ihenacho logged a season-high 15 points versus Georgia State. But for Byington, because of Ihenacho’s productivity in other areas — like when he racked up 10 rebounds and five steals versus Coppin State — his scoring is “almost a bonus.”
“To appreciate Tyree is to appreciate everything else he does on the court: His on-the-ball defense, his assists, his steals are tremendous and his rebounding at a guard spot,” Byington said. “He's productive in other areas, and we're productive as a team and win as a team because of what he does in the other areas.”
Tuesday, Byington said “we don’t know” if Morse will return for either the Jan. 5 or 7 Texas State or Appalachian State games.
Strong start against defensive-minded Sun Belt
JMU entered Sun Belt play leading the nation in points per game at 93.2. After two league games — in which the Dukes combined for an average of 67.5 points — JMU still leads the nation with 89.7 points per game. But Byington doesn’t anticipate a seventh 100-point output on the horizon any time soon.
“Kind of comparing the CAA — because I went from the Sun Belt to the CAA back to the Sun Belt — you kind of forget how good some of these defense minds are,” Byington said. “Shots are tough in this league … I think you saw it all across every league game. I looked at a lot of scores and I didn't see anybody really shooting the cover off the ball and scoring high 70s or 80s. It was difficult for everybody to score.”
Texas State, Byington said, won’t be any different, coming into the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Thursday tied for 98th in the country allowing 65.5 points per game and sporting a “Virginia-style defense.” The Bobcats sit at 7-8 (0-2 Sun Belt), one year removed from a 12-3 Sun Belt record.
“It won't be a high-scoring game,” Byington said. “So the 90s are absurd, and the 80s are an absolute dream and then the 70s probably aren't realistic, either. So, we got to figure out how to score.”