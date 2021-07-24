Former JMU men’s soccer goalkeeper T.J. Bush signed a contract with the Charlotte Independence of the USL Championship on Thursday.
During his time in Harrisonburg, Bush started 65 of his 66 career games, becoming a key cog on an elite defensive squad. In the last three seasons, JMU went 31-13-9, allowed only 39 goals and had 27 shutouts. The Dukes made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament in 2018. He’s the program’s all-time leader in shutouts and is tied for third in goals against average.
Bush was drafted No. 80 overall by the Seattle Sounder SC in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, but he didn’t sign and instead chose to return to JMU.
In the 2018, 2019 and 2020-21 seasons, Bush was named First Team All-CAA. In the spring season, he was named CAA Defensive Player of the Year. He finished third in the country in save percentage and fifth in goals against average. He was also named an All-American by United Soccer Coaches and College Soccer News.
"JMU men's soccer would like to congratulate TJ on his recent professional signing," head coach Paul Zazenski said. "We wish him the best of luck down in Charlotte, and we are proud of his accomplishments."
