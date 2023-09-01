Is JMU bowl eligible in 2023?
Technically, no. Bylaw 20.6.2.1.4 in the 2023-24 NCAA Manual outlines a two-year reclassification period that FBS-transitioning teams must go through — an orientation session on FBS requirements, two annual reports, a compliance review session and more — before becoming bowl eligible. JMU is entering the second year of its FBS transition from the FCS.
JMU filed a waiver to become bowl-eligible in 2023, an attempt to expedite its FBS transition to one year, outlined in bylaw 20.6.2.1.5. On April 26, the NCAA denied JMU’s waiver.
An NCAA spokesperson told The Breeze at the time that the waiver was denied out of fairness, and because of JMU’s knowledge that the FBS transition window is indeed two years.
So, JMU can’t play past its
regular season game again?
Actually, it could. But it’s not guaranteed. Under condition C of bylaw 18.7.2.1.3, JMU can play in a bowl game if there aren’t enough “deserving” teams — those that have won a number of games against FBS opponents equal to or greater than the number of its losses — because it’s in the second year of its transition.
And bowl game fill-ins aren’t unprecedented: Just last season, Rice, which went 5-7 and therefore wasn’t a “deserving” bowl team as outlined in the bylaws, still played in the LendingTree Bowl because there weren’t enough six-win teams, and it had the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) of five-win teams.
JMU’s condition to play in a bowl game, C, is given priority over Rice’s 2022 condition, D.
In an interview with The Breeze on May 18, JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said, despite the waiver denial, he hopes the Dukes’ bowl opportunity exists, as it’s a path to a bowl that JMU doesn’t need to get a waiver on.
Can JMU play in the Sun Belt Championship?
No. Because of the uncertainty surrounding JMU’s bowl eligibility, it won’t be able to play for a Sun Belt title, commissioner Keith Gill reiterated to The Breeze at Sun Belt Media Days in July.
Gill said because of the rare case that was JMU’s 2022 season — winning eight games versus a full FBS schedule — the waiver denial was “unfortunate,” although he said he understands where the committee’s decision came from in the sense of being consistent through waiver rulings.