JMU’s leading receiver Kris Thornton bobbled his first catch of the game versus Georgia Southern. No harm — it still went for 51 yards. But then he juggled another. And another.
The redshirt senior said postgame he needed to lock in.
Redshirt junior Reggie Brown, who frequently lines up to the outside of Thornton, stepped up for a career-high Saturday in catches and receiving yards after backing up veteran Dukes for three years. Brown partly catalyzed JMU's efforts to stay in the game as the defense surrendered the most passing yards in program history, 578, to Georgia Southern sixth-year quarterback Kyle Vantrease.
Brown’s catches came both across the middle and down the sideline, proving what he called a “special” connection in the spring with his quarterback, graduate transfer Todd Centeio.
Six months later, he furthered his chemistry with Centeio after his career-best output Saturday to springboard into JMU’s homestretch of its first FBS season.
“[Centeio] always tells me every time he’s coming to me — he loves throwing me the ball — he tells me every time, ‘Be ready, be ready,’” Brown said. “And that's like, how [my] confidence gained basically each game throughout.”
Brown finished Saturday with 136 yards on eight catches with a touchdown, while Thornton still hauled in five catches for 126 yards. Centeio threw for a single-game JMU record 468 passing yards in the 45-38 loss.
Thornton entered his fourth JMU season as the clear-cut No. 1 wideout after hauling in 83 catches for 1,097 yards last season opposite of since-departed 1,250-yard wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. (2020-21). That left a void of production opposite Thornton heading into 2022.
Through six games — and going back to last season, head coach Curt Cignetti said — Brown’s filled it. A more-confident Brown has amassed 346 receiving yards this year compared to 219 in all of 2021, and matched his 2021 touchdown total already with three.
“He started making explosive plays rotating in with [former JMU wide receiver] Scott Bracy, and it's awesome to see.” Cignetti said of Brown. “The more success he has, I think he'll hunger for even more success.”
The success came right out of the gates versus Georgia Southern. Brown caught all six targets from Centeio for 86 yards in the first half, 24.1% of JMU’s yardage output to that point.
In the fourth quarter, Centeio leaned on Brown to keep pace with the Eagles’ passing attack — the Lakeland, Florida, native hauled in back-to-back catches of 22 and 28 yards on JMU’s third-to-last drive, the second of which went for a touchdown with 6:21 left to cut Georgia Southern’s lead to 34-31.
For Brown, even in the loss, it’s a stepping stone to build off.
“That gave me a lot of confidence,” Brown said, “because I know I could make the play and [Centeio knew] I could make the play … Like, make the play when the ball is coming my way — and make it for the team, really.”
Brown frequently racks up his catches going over the middle into the teeth of defenses on slant patterns off Centeio’s run-pass-options, in which the quarterback pulls the ball out of the running back’s stomach if the defense falls for the run fake and throws it to the wide receiver cutting behind the linebackers. Brown credits his reliability to his mindset — “every time the ball comes my way, I have to catch it,” he said — and his mom for the fearlessness to run routes into approaching defenders.
Now, after waiting behind receivers like Riley Stapleton (2015-19) and Brandon Polk (2019), Brown has the chance to showcase that explosiveness Cignetti alluded to; the head coach said there are still steps Brown can take to go beyond what he’s doing right now.
While waiting in the wings behind Stapleton and co., Brown said, he noticed how easy it looked for them on the field — and when he got his shot, he’d strive to make it look similar.
It was just a matter of time.
“I envisioned this, being the man one day and stepping up big time for the team,” Brown said. “I always prepared for this moment — really, it means a lot, but I was ready for it.”