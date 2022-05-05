Sports frequently connect different regions of the country together. This past week, it happened with multiple schools inside the Shenandoah Valley to honor JMU softball’s Lauren Bernett.
Both Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite University have expressed their condolenses toward the Dukes via both the players wearing purple ribbons to honor JMU softball and the Royals sending a personal letter to JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne, EMU head coach J.D. McCurdy said.
There’s been an outpouring of support from the entire softball community for the JMU community following Bernett’s death beyond the immediate locales. For JMU softball, it canceled the remainder of its season on Monday — Bourne said that the decision came about after talking to the team. An “overwhelming majority” of the Dukes said they didn’t feel up to playing out the season, he said Tuesday at a joint press conference with Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller.
When EMU heard what happened, McCurdy said his team wanted to do anything they could to help, understanding how important supporting JMU softball coach Loren LaPorte and the rest of the softball team is right now. They hoped they could be a helping hand, he said.
“We always want to reach out and support because we are a close-knit community here in this [Shenandoah] Valley,” McCurdy said. “Our team was so ready to reach out to JMU softball and the JMU community. Our mission is to help and support in any way we can when tragic events such as that one happen. We’re willing to support and our [team] is willing to step up and do their part.”
Eagles head coach Megan Pleskovic said her team supported JMU by wearing purple ribbons and was especially important to them. The Eagles have worn ribbons for different purposes this season, including green ribbons recognizing mental health and the purple ones for JMU, and it’s a special way of expressing themselves on the field, she said.
“I think wearing the ribbons is just a way for everybody to show support, especially in softball,” Pleskovic said. “After our Feb. 1 incident, we had a blue ribbon game this year and when we went to Randolph-Macon, we wore green ribbons to support mental health … So ribbons in softball is a big way we can show support while on the field.”
Bourne said support from all programs across the country is significant when dealing with tragedies. Going a step further, the local support from the likes of Bridgewater and EMU means that much more, Bourne said.
“That [support has] been not just within the sport of softball,” Bourne said. “It’s been across the country from numerous colleagues and numerous programs. So I think all of us realize it’s day to day. It was JMU today to be somebody else tomorrow, and then we’re all susceptible to it. I think the important thing is just knowing that there’s love and care out there across the board for when you experience loss. It’s certainly one of the hardest things to go through for a family or university than an athletic program.”
Grant Johnson contributed to this report.
