After scoring a combined 44 goals against Wofford and George Washington in mid-March, JMU lacrosse went into a slump offensively, scoring just 32 goals in the next four games — three of which the Dukes lost. JMU broke out of the slump Wednesday, defeating William & Mary 14-4.
The game was close for the first 10 minutes of the first half. The teams each scored two goals in the first seven minutes, and junior attacker Lauren Russell with 21:42 left in the half to give the Tribe a 3-2 lead.
From there, it was all Dukes.
JMU scored seven consecutive goals to close out the half and take a 9-3 lead heading into halftime. Making her season debut, redshirt junior attacker Katie Checkosky kickstarted the run with a goal and added two assists before the break. Redshirt freshman midfielder Taylor Marchetti and freshman attacker Katelyn Morgan each scored twice in the first half, with Morgan tallying an assist.
Redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty had a strong opening half in the cage — the Tribe had 11 shots on goal in the first half, but Dougherty saved eight shots.
The Dukes continued their run in the second half, scoring the first three goals of the half. After William & Mary scored just before the 15-minute mark, JMU scored twice to put the cherry on top. The Dukes held the Tribe scoreless for over 35 minutes of action, and allowed only one goal over the last 51-1/2 minutes.
Checkosky added two more assists in the second half to tie her career high with four. Morgan scored once after halftime for her second career hat trick to lead all scorers.
Redshirt sophomore attacker and defender Brittany Bill scored her first career goal in the second half. Dougherty had five saves after halftime to finish with 13, her fourth double-digit save tally of the season.
With her one caused turnover, redshirt senior defender Emma Johnson is tied with former defender Ashlee Dardine (2002-05) for second all-time in program history with 110 career caused turnovers, trailing former midfielder Haley Warden (2015-18), a current assistant coach on the Dukes.
JMU won the draw controls 13-7. The Dukes took 42 shots in the game, which was nearly double what they took in the loss versus Hofstra on Saturday.
“It's been a challenging year for JMU; the team really responded today,” head coach Shelley Klaes said to JMU Athletics. “The draw controls today, it felt like we were in control, and it gave us a lot of momentum on the attacking end.”
JMU (6-4, 1-1 CAA) returns to Sentara Park for a CAA battle with No. 15 Towson on Sunday. The opening draw is set for 2 p.m.
