JMU softball defeated Appalachian State 2-0 on Friday at Veteran’s Memorial Park to start its last home series of the season. The game was a pitching duel for the majority of the contest, with JMU pitcher Kylah Berry and App State pitcher Sejal Neas keeping both sides scoreless through five innings.
Berry got the start for the Dukes, her third in a row. She looked to bounce back after some struggles in last weekend’s series against Marshall, in which she allowed 15 earned runs in three appearances. The Mountaineers threatened to score in the first inning, notching two hits and advancing a runner to third base. Berry remained composed and struck out a batter to end the inning. Berry didn’t allow another hit until the seventh en route to a shutout win.
“It's been a long time since I’ve pitched that good,” Berry said. “It's nice to see myself perform the way I know how to … I knew today we weren’t hitting, so I knew that I had to have everyone’s back by pitching the best that I could.”
JMU put pressure on App State junior pitcher Sejal Neas with a hard-hit ball from freshman infielder KK Mathis to lead off the first inning. Mathis reached second on a bunt, but like Berry, Neas avoided allowing the first run by recording two consecutive outs. Neas also retired all three Duke batters she saw in the bottom of the second and third.
App State junior outfielder Kayt Houston walked in the top of the third, adding to her team-leading .459 on-base percentage entering today’s contest. The Mountaineers made contact with the pitches Berry threw but couldn’t get the balls to drop for hits. Thirteen of the first 15 App State outs came from balls caught in the air.
Both pitchers limited the opposing offense significantly throughout the game. App State recorded two hits in the first inning, and JMU knocked one ball into the outfield. Neither team had another hit for 20 at-bats until graduate infielder Hannah Shifflett knocked a single for the Dukes in the bottom of the fourth. Even when hitters like Shifflett or Houston reached base, the rest of the team couldn’t muster up the offensive firepower to drive them home.
“We were kind of picking the wrong pitch to hit,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “We were overthinking instead of making it simple. We made it a little bit too complicated today. We kept getting behind in the count, and all of our big hits came early in the count.”
The lack of offense continued throughout the fifth inning. Both teams sent runners to first base following walks, but failed to build momentum with any other baserunners. JMU graduate transfer outfielder Avery Pinder came to bat with two outs, and one runner on base in the bottom of the fifth in a critical juncture in the game. Neas struck Pinder out, her fourth strikeout of the game, once again maneuvering out of trouble. The game remained scoreless through five innings.
Mathis broke the 0-0 tie with a lead-off home run to center field in the bottom of the sixth. She swung at the first pitch and launched it over the wall for her 12th homer of the season, displaying the clutch and power hitting abilities that earned her a spot as a top-25 freshman of the year in the nation.
“I missed a pitch I wanted to hit in my second at bat,” Mathis said. “She threw me the same thing I hit my first at bat [for the home run] ... and I was just ready to go. I told (the team in the dugout), ‘We’re scoring right here, I don’t care how we’re doing it, but we’re gonna score.’”
Neas had a stellar outing through five, but things began to unravel following Mathis’ home run. Shifflett singled, then scored off a double from freshman catcher Bella Henzler, extending JMU’s lead to 2-0. Henzler’s double ended Neas’ day, but junior pitcher Delani Buckner downed the next two Dukes batters to keep the deficit at two.
Berry retired the three of four Mountaineer batters she faced in the top of the seventh to secure a 2-0 victory, finishing off a complete game shutout with only three hits allowed; two of those hits came in the first. She ended the game with an emphatic strikeout on a changeup, followed by a fist pump.
“The reason [the strikeout] was so emotional, was that my changeup has been off almost all season,” Berry said. “I just started getting it back, so me throwing a changeup for the last strikeout was a really big deal.”
This series has important implications for both teams in their quest for the Sun Belt Conference Championship. JMU advanced to 25-16 (10-9 Sun Belt) with their win today, moving into sixth in the Sun Belt. It has the chance to move fifth place with a sweep against App State.
The Mountaineers are currently in last place in the SBC standings, falling to 22-23 (3-14 Sun Belt), but have the chance to move up to 10th place, and are within striking distance of eighth for their final series. Both teams meet again tomorrow for a double header at noon and 2:30 p.m at Veteran’s Memorial Park.