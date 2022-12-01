With 5:01 remaining in JMU’s inaugural FBS season, graduate Kyle Davis isn’t talking up his golf game nor participating in the “Specialist Olympics.” Instead, he paces the sidelines — the clock ticking away in his 62nd and final start as the Dukes’ long snapper.
He looks into the stands, then back onto the field before walking closer to JMU’s mostly empty student section. He daps up his punter, senior Sam Clark, before settling in around midfield, fitting his hands into his hand-warmers to take in the finishing touches of JMU’s 47-7 thrashing of Coastal Carolina and emphatic statement to the college football world, finishing 8-3 (6-2 Sun Belt).
Four-and-a-half minutes later, though, the offense’s drive stalls. Davis straps on his helmet and spirals the ball with two hands standing up to JMU redshirt freshman long snapper Kaden Schickel.
Davis awaits the last long snap of his six-year career as a Duke.
Clark boots the ball high into the slightly sunsetted and light blue sky. Freshman running back Wayne Knight hustles downfield and backhand-flips the pigskin into the field of play to prevent it from bouncing into the endzone. Freshman linebacker Aiden Fisher trails right behind Knight’s dash to scoop up the ball and pin the Chanticleers at the one-yard line.
Davis, 10 yards behind Fisher when he downs the ball, catches up to the young linebacker, then circles around the goal line — beelining to high-five fans behind JMU’s bench while his right arm loops in celebratory forward circles, like a third-base coach signaling to his baserunner to head toward home plate.
It’s a fitting end to the long snapper’s JMU career — the last to leave the program among likely the greatest era of JMU special teams history. Last season saw Ethan Ratke (2016-21) break the all-time points and made-field goals records for a college kicker. Four-time all-CAA punter Harry O’Kelly (2017-21) also graduated last year. Now, Davis departs the program after four seasons of his roster profile indicating he “did not have one bad snap.”
“We took the utmost pride of being the best specialist group, honestly, in the country,” former JMU holder Alex Miller (2018-21) said. “Every Saturday when we went out, not that it was a competition with the other team, it was always a competition within ourselves. But I think we kind of had that pride of, ‘We're going to be the best specialists unit on the field this Saturday, and nobody's going to come close to us.’”
But much more than on-field success is leaving JMU’s special teams room.
No longer are there Friday hot tub meetings, locker room tussles, kicking wagers nor Davis declaring to passersby at practice that it’s golfing weather. No more of O’Kelly’s disarming Australian accent nor Ratke’s tried-and-true superstitions, and no more of Davis and his “running mates,” as head coach Curt Cignetti called Ratke, O’Kelly and Miller during a midseason press conference, conducting the show for 10-15 plays each game.
“We're always sitting on the bus together, we're always in the hotel rooms together, doing like, you know, ‘Friday night special,’” O’Kelly said. “It's just a bunch of fun stuff with the specialists that really builds the bond and correlates onto the field and makes us more comfortable doing our job.”
JMU’s specialists — kickers, punters and long snappers — developed a myriad of characters over the last half decade, carried on silly traditions and added their own quirks and twists that only their personalities and slightly less-demanding football schedules could pull off.
It’s the end of an era that’s defined special teams at JMU. The record-setting crew of O’Kelly, Ratke, Miller and Davis, along with more current and former JMU specialists, shared some of the behind-the-scenes shenanigans that made JMU special teams what it was.
Friday hot tub night
So, about those “meetings.”
Well, for one, they didn’t happen this past season — “such a shame,” O’Kelly said in a text to The Breeze.
But once upon a time on gameday eves, a Spotify playlist titled “Jams” consisting of old-school rock ‘n’ roll boomed from a speaker and reverberated across the JMU Athletic Performance Center’s training room, roughly 20 steps outside of JMU football’s locker room.
Nestled in a corner of the training room is another room with hot and cold tubs. The specialists — punters like O’Kelly, long snappers and kickers — soak in the hot tub to the tune of songs like “The Boys are Back in Town,” “Footloose,” “You Make My Dreams (Come True),” “Sweet Caroline,” “Jesse’s Girl” and some Lionel Richie.
“All that good sing-along,” O’Kelly said. “We’d blast it in there every Friday night.”
They’d spend 15-20 minutes in the hot tub, Ratke said, and sometimes switch over to the cold tub to keep their legs fresh. Meanwhile, the offense and defense are elsewhere in the athletic complex.
“They’re upstairs in meetings prepping for the game,” O’Kelly says with a chuckle.
Special teams coach Grant Cain wouldn’t be around the hot tub. Ratke said the specialists would send Cain a weekly picture of them all chilling — or, rather, heating up — in the tub, saying, “Hey, we’re all meeting, getting some work in.” Cain would laugh at them, Ratke said, and he was a good sport about it so long as the specialists got their work in and stayed focused throughout the week.
“In terms of what we all did together and all the — people didn’t really call it a shenanigan — but that was like the most fun thing, is that while everyone's up doing their meetings, we're having a ‘position meeting,’” Ratke said, “you know, chillin’ in the hot tub and just playing music.”
Specialists are able to unwind more on Fridays because they don’t necessarily have a prolonged Friday afternoon commitment like the offense and defense, whose meetings are right after the whole team and special teams meetings. Yes, special teams is a critical aspect of the game, but they’re on the field for a fraction of the time the offense or defense is. This year, Davis spent an average of 9.8 plays on the field per game for JMU between punts, extra points and field goals, compared to the offense’s 70.6 and defense’s 56.7.
So, they can relax a little more before game day.
“The hot tub was always part of the tradition,” O’Kelly said. “We’d have to do that.”
Well, to O’Kelly’s dismay, not anymore.
Redshirt junior kicker Camden Wise said the specialists halted their Friday hot tub meetings this year because the tubs were under construction at the beginning of the season. By the time the new tubs got built — they’re now bigger, Wise said, and have a nicer flooring and jet system — they’d started foam-rolling and other stretching exercises in the locker room on Fridays and didn’t want to revert back to the tubs.
“At that point, it kind of became, ‘You know, we hadn’t done it all year, why start now?’ situation,” Wise said. “So we haven’t done it this year, but it was the plan at the start of the year — just didn’t work out.”
Ratke’s superstitions
Wise and co.’s decision to stick with stretching was somewhat Ratke-esque. The former kicker’s superstitions are well documented.
Also well-documented is Ratke’s affinity to wearing one pair of cleats for an entire season. It didn’t matter if JMU players got a new set of cleats during the year; they usually got a couple sets per season, O’Kelly said.
“Just kicker things. They're weird,” O’Kelly said, “but, you know, that’s Ratke. We love him.”
But the Ratke story arc almost never got off the ground.
“People don’t know a lot about what he went through,” former JMU kicker Tyler Gray (2015-18) said.
Gray said Ratke got sent home from fall camp in 2017 because JMU was at the 110-player limit allowed at camp. One week later, another player got hurt, so JMU brought Ratke back to camp.
A few months later, after an injury to Gray, Ratke took over as starting kicker and etched his name into JMU history when he nailed a 46-yard kick as time expired to beat Weber State in the 2017 FCS quarterfinals before going on to make 91 more and set an NCAA record of 101 made field goals.
With all the records came superstitions that his fellow specialists retold. There was little rationale from his teammates, other than something along the lines of, “I guess it worked for him.”
“You know, once you win a few games — and obviously when that crew was here, we won a lot of games — you don't really want to play with too much stuff,” Wise said. “You kinda want to keep things the same.”
But as Ratke’s career progressed, the superstitions started to fade as he gained more confidence in himself as a kicker. Davis’ matter-of-fact approach to long snapping also rubbed off on Ratke, who both said he used to often overthink kicks. Ratke also said he thinks the stressful environment of being a freshman backup correlated with him taking on superstitions initially.
“I think earlier in my career, my superstitions were a lot stronger and I would let them dictate a lot more stuff,” Ratke said. “In the ’19 season, I still had a pretty good season, but I missed more kicks than I really would have wanted to, and I let some go that I really was pissed about, and kind of after that, I dropped a lot of superstitions that just don’t make any sense.”
It’s not just Ratke who’s superstitious — Gray said he developed a routine of chewing on four pieces of 5 Gum on gamedays, and he felt like if he didn’t, he’d get thrown off and think about why he didn’t chew the gum. He’d switch up the flavor, often strawberry.
“Kicking is such a technique-focused position,” Gray said. “I feel like we have to focus on something that we think will help with that.”
Early on in Ratke’s time at JMU, during the sometimes one hour that specialists hung out in the locker room before practice, Gray and Ratke would tussle. As in, Gray would take the young kicker to the ground and flip him over when Ratke least expected it. Ratke said Gray’s efforts to flip him over often fell short, which only made Gray more persistent.
“It was just a random thing that ended up being kind of like a superstitious-type thing for Ethan,” Gray said. “Like it had to be every single Friday, us attacking him, trying to flip him over, all this kind of stuff because it was just one of those weird things that we just continued to do. I really don't know how it started. It randomly just happened.”
The sneak attacks stopped when Gray left after the 2018 season. O’Kelly said no one else wanted to tackle Ratke.
Other Ratke superstitions persisted. His Fridays, which included the hot tub meetings, were completely streamlined from when he ate, when he went to his room and when he called his parents — even up to the words that came out of his mouth.
Wise said Ratke would parrot identical sayings each Friday, including, “I’m gonna call my folks” — his parents and girlfriend — always said in the same way. Then, on Saturdays after special teams finished their walkthrough, Wise said they’d usually have 20 minutes in the team hotel to wait for the offense and defense to finish their walkthroughs. At the 10-minute mark, when it was time to board the buses, Ratke and other specialists stood up, moved their hands in a motion as if to say, “Let’s go,” and everyone then got on the bus.
While teammates referred to some of Ratke’s habits as superstitions, Ratke said not quite — he “100%” always told Davis he’d call his folks, but when teammates realized he always did it, he kept saying it to annoy Davis and Wise.
“Everything was the same,” Wise said. “He would literally say the same sentences and the same words each week.”
On Friday afternoons after the team meeting, Ratke called his parents from Hotel Madison — JMU’s team hotel — on home games as well as on away games.
“He did that every week — like, had to do that,” O’Kelly said. “I don't know if that has to do with football or just, like, that was his habits. That's what he did.”
Then, Ratke always watched a movie on Friday nights before a game; what he watched on his iPad spanned “all over the place.” He had a phase of the Dark Knight trilogy minus the final season, the Jason Bourne movies, Mission Impossible and, in the spring 2021 season, he watched the Marvel series in order. It didn’t matter what his roommate, Davis, or other specialists were watching. It could be a down-to-the-wire sports game — Ratke remained immersed in his movie.
Only one time did Ratke not finish an entire movie before gameday — Captain Marvel, which, in a follow-up email to The Breeze, he called a “subpar movie.” That next day proved fateful for the Dukes: They lost 38-35 to Sam Houston in the FCS semifinals of the spring 2021 season.
“I remember going like, ‘God dammit, like of course that's what happened,’” Ratke said. “And I would joke with the guys, with the other specialists like, ‘Guys, that one’s on me, I didn't finish the movie I was watching.’ And they would just be like, ‘Oh, Jesus, Ethan.’”
When Saturday came around, Ratke’s superstitions continued up to and through game time. O’Kelly said Ratke would lay on the football field at the 40-yard line for 10 minutes face up before the game, as if to take in all of the atmosphere around him. For every road trip, Ratke brought peanut butter crackers — he “loved them,” O’Kelly said.
When Ratke practiced kicks during the game on the sideline, O’Kelly said, the kicking net had to face the direction that the offense was driving.
Marching to a different practice drum
There’s only so much space on the field inside Bridgeforth Stadium during JMU football practices. Usually, the offense takes up the south side from the endzone to midfield, while the defense practices closer to the student section.
That leaves the specialists with, well, no side of the field. Therefore, they snap, hold and kick 30-45 minutes before the rest of the team gets to Bridgeforth, Davis said, but then have an opening during most of the rest of the team’s practice to get creative with both how they use their time and what they do with the space, or lack thereof, they’re given on the field.
Davis said the specialists don’t constantly do drills on the side during practice because they don’t want to overexert themselves, so it’s a lot of standing around and watching.
Miller, the holder who’s also a wide receiver, practiced with the wideouts and said he sometimes envied Davis, O’Kelly, Ratke and co.’s practice schedule. He said he “definitely” ran more in any one practice than they did the entire year — and gave them some jabs about it.
“There'd be times where we were doing routes on air, and I'd be on the sideline where they're hanging out, and I'm just kind of jogging by looking at him like, ‘Man, I might just have to become a full-time specialist,’” Miller said. “Meanwhile, I'm just winded and just exhausted.”
To O’Kelly, specialists’ lack of cardio during practice was all the more reason to lean into it. He’d banter with wide receivers and defensive backs during their one-on-one drills. Ratke said it was mostly O’Kelly initiating smack talk during practice, while Davis contributed, too.
“I don't care — I talk the most sh*t out of anyone else out there. So does Kyle,” O’Kelly said. “People will try and talk sh*t to us as we're standing on the sideline, but really, who’s the one laughing? Like we're standing there, doing our thing, you guys are running around sweating.”
During team meals, Gray said the specialists always ragged on Ratke for loading up on three plates of pasta — “Like dude, chill out on the carbs. You’re not actually like running a lot tomorrow,” he said. Ratke said in response that O'Kelly was "100%" the person who'd load his plate with pasta.
Specialists’ low practice involvement doesn’t mean they don’t pay attention. Miller said they’re still mentally locked in so they can gauge when to start warming up for in-practice special teams periods that included other positions, like the kickoff or kickoff return teams, for example, which include linebackers, safeties and offensive skill players.
When thinking of his fondest memories from JMU’s since-departed special teams cohort, Wise’s mind goes to the practice field during the 2018 season — and the constant give and take between Gray and O’Kelly.
The two of them together could get a little chaotic.
“It was almost like Dumb and Dumber, but in a good way,” Wise said. “They just fed off each other.”
O’Kelly’s and Gray’s practices during that season often revolved around a friendly game of, who can avoid kicking the ball into the offense’s practice and not anger then-head coach Mike Houston? Wise recalled late in the 2018 season when Gray and O’Kelly lined up on opposite ends of each other and kicked the ball back and forth — “there’s just balls flying over the top” of the offense’s weekly game preparation, Wise said. Gray set up his kicking tripod to mimic kickoffs to O’Kelly, who’d practice his punts back to Gray.
“The best part about that group was practice was, just, you look forward to practice every day because you never know what's gonna happen,” Wise said. “There was so many different personalities and characters in that group.”
Gray said Houston would only get mad if one of them kicked the ball onto the field. O’Kelly and Gray teetered on the edge, raising the stakes by trying to kick the ball as close as possible to getting onto the field without getting in trouble. Luckily, Gray said, the ball never bounced into the offense’s practice. The few times it got close, Gray “absolutely sprinted” to retrieve the ball.
But even if a ball got in the offense’s way, Gray knew what to do.
“If the ball ended up going on the field, I would blame Harry for it because Harry wouldn’t have gotten in trouble,” Gray said. “It’s just his personality. Like, you can’t get mad at it. It’s just Harry, it’s how he is, he’s from Australia, the accent — he can play that off really well.”
There were opportunities for other specialists to punt and kick, too, with some stakes. Gray dubbed it the “Specialist Olympics,” usually held on Fridays during their downtime. All the specialists had to punt, kick and snap. That meant Davis had to kick the ball rather than throw it between his legs.
“It's just a sight to see. You get to see his true athleticism,” Gray said. “That’s something he would say, how athletic he is and all that kind of stuff.”
Most of the time during practice, though, if Davis’ mind isn’t on football, it’s on another sport: golf.
Nearly all of the JMU specialists interviewed by The Breeze said Davis will take any opportunity to bring up hitting the greens.
“All he talked about was how good he was at golfing,” Gray said. “He hypes himself up when it comes to golfing. He’s not that good.”
Gray hasn’t gone golfing with Davis, he said.
Miller said if it’s anywhere in the realm of sunny and 75 degrees with a light breeze at practice, he knows what Davis will bring up, and where Davis will be on JMU’s next day off.
“I'll kind of egg it on where I'm like, ‘Man, it's a great day to hit the course right now,’ and, like, we're about to have football practice,” MIller said, “and he's like, ‘Yeah,’ so I just kind of mess with him on that part.”
Ratke said Davis actually doesn’t like him playing golf with him. He’s gone golfing with Davis before and he’s lots of fun on the course and they’ll have a good time, but Davis has been playing a lot longer than Ratke.
For Miller — good luck getting him on the course.
“I am god awful at golfing,” he said. “He'll talk about it enough. And even if he might not gas himself up, I'm not playing them.”
But no more will Davis talk about golf at practice. A new era of JMU special teams will see the field in fall 2023.
Wise will return for his redshirt senior season, while Clark, this year’s punter and holder, departs. The future of the long snapper position remains unknown as redshirt sophomore backup Aaron Whear entered the transfer portal right after the Coastal Carolina game.
Replacing the success will likely be tough. The personalities, too? Maybe equally tough.
“We spend so much time together … and it correlates on field as well,” O’Kelly said. “That bond was very special.”