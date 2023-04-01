A grand slam, eight runs scored and a Dukes' pitching change. All within the first two innings.
Louisiana picked right up from where it left off Friday.
The No. 25 Ragin’ Cajuns beat JMU 8-4 in extra innings yesterday behind a four-run eighth that the Dukes didn’t match. Four’s the magic number for visiting Louisiana, as the first-inning grand slam by freshman infielder Lauren Allred was all the Ragin’ Cajuns needed, taking down the Dukes 9-2 to win the series.
“We got three-straight four-run innings against a team like JMU,” Louisiana head coach Gerry Glasco said. “We’ve made a really good statement that put us in a position where we can just play a good, clean game.”
The victory clinched the 76th straight conference series win for the Ragin’ Cajuns but the first one over the Dukes. Glasco and co. are now 25-10 (7-1 Sun Belt) and stay second place in the Sun Belt standings.
He said he’s also happy that JMU was on the schedule — he said the Dukes add to the historic strength of the Sun Belt.
“I'm so glad that [JMU’s] in the Sun Belt,” Glasco said. “We expected this to be a really tough softball series and we want to make a statement about who we are as well.”
For the Dukes, head coach Loren LaPorte said JMU came out to a completely different start than the close loss Friday. Where in that game, the head coach said, the team pitched well enough to win, Saturday was a matter of confidence.
“You’ve got to have confidence,” LaPorte said. “Yesterday’s game was a very good game. It could have gone either way that can't carry into the next game of, you know, being down on yourself. I think that happened a little bit.”
JMU freshman pitcher Kylah Berry got the start in the circle for the second day in a row but the Ragin’ Cajuns figured her out quick. After some hitters seeing her as many as four times Friday, Glasco said Louisiana knew what to expect out of Berry.
The freshman was pulled after eight runs through just under two innings of play. It looked like it would be a run rule and the game would end after five innings. Then, junior Alissa Humphrey entered. LaPorte said she settled JMU down and she ended the day with only one run allowed and three hits.
In addition to Humphrey, JMU kept the mercy rule off its backs with some offensive spark even though none were sustainable enough to get the Dukes back in it. Junior outfielder Hannah Hennessy had a solo shot and graduate outfielder Avery Pinder scored on a slide to home plate in the third.
“Our team is very gritty, determined,” Pinder said. “Having that family grit determination, like that aspect to our team is to keep going.”
LaPorte calls tomorrow “scrappy Sunday,” as the Dukes look to get a win from the Ragin’ Cajuns. It’s where JMU takes the good and the bad from the weekend to try and close out the home stand strong, LaPorte said.
And she said she's optimistic that her team will come in with a different mindset. The two meet one more time in the regular season tomorrow at 3 p.m.
“Sometimes when you go down 8-nothing in the second inning, and it's easy to throw the towel in,” LaPorte said. “I was happy that our offense was able to do that, give us life. I think that's what's important.”