Crafting JMU field hockey’s independent schedule for this past fall required a lot of “energy and calculations,” head coach Christy Morgan said, but the work behind the scenes resulted in a slate that featured eight ranked teams and a 10-7 record for the Dukes.
In JMU’s first year in the Sun Belt Conference, all sports save for swim and dive, lacrosse and field hockey have been pitted against a new set of opponents and rivals. This wasn’t the case for JMU field hockey, though, and among the non-Sun Belt teams, it was the only JMU program to play an entirely independent schedule.
The team faced familiar schools like Richmond and Old Dominion but also traveled as far away as California for a three-game road trip. There was no built-in structure to its schedule like there was for other JMU teams, so it ultimately became a responsibility of the staff to construct.
“It had been really easy to put together a schedule where you go 18-0, but of course, if those 18 wins are against the bottom 25% of the teams in the country, are you really prepared when you get to the NCAA tournament?” Stephen LaPorta, JMU assistant athletic director for compliance, said.
JMU’s level of competition also makes it hard for them to find opponents, LaPorte said, as sometimes “people don’t want the challenge.”
“The style of play that coach Morgan implements is tough for people to play against,” LaPorte said. “You saw the results of this year, you know, even in the close games, we had a lot of one- goal games against teams that were in the top 10 in the country.” JMU fell by one goal to four ranked teams, two in overtime: 3-2 to No. 12 U.Va. on Sept. 4 (overtime), 1-0 to No. 5 Louisville on Sept. 9, 2-1 to No. 13 Syracuse (double overtime) on Oct. 2 and 2-1 to No. 4 Iowa on Oct. 9.
Morgan said she feels every game the team played this season could’ve gone “either way,” as each matchup was just as competitive as the last. Frequently, Morgan said, getting teams to play JMU consisted of “stomping the pavement” and “begging for top teams to play us.”
Morgan said she dialed multiple teams’ numbers a day and frequently got denied because JMU was “too good.” But she said she couldn’t afford to get “depressed” or hang onto rejections — “you need to find a way” to find other opponents and move on.
Having one of the strongest schedules in the country, though, allowed JMU to stay ranked in the top 20 all season and gave them the opportunity to show they could beat good teams. However, JMU’s seven losses were too much to overcome and it didn’t make the 18-team NCAA Tournament.
When scheduling matchups, finding challenging opponents allows for JMU to push its student-athletes to become their best, LaPorta said. The focus in scheduling is also centered around receiving an at-large NCAA Tournament berth, which calls for JMU to look at playing four or five top-10 teams a season.
But the groundwork for scheduling opponents lies in the past connections Morgan has, LaPorta said.
“A lot of the top-level teams are coached by my friends,” Morgan said. Teams like Wake Forest, Iowa and Syracuse were doing a “favor” by scheduling games with JMU, she added. “It was a process to try and get a schedule that would support the opportunity to play past just our season.”
Due to other teams having a limited number of non-conference opponents, the Dukes are often turned down as an opponent, LaPorta said. Conference teams have guaranteed games that often fill up the weekends of months in October and November, allowing little time in their schedule for impromptu matchups. This makes scheduling challenging for LaPorta, he said, as he must find teams that potentially have byes or who are willing to play two games a weekend.
“We just had to keep moving forward to complete the schedule, and what was in our mind the whole time was to try and create the best experience possible for the student-athlete,” Morgan said. “That’s my focus always.”
One aspect involved in determining opponents was looking at their history, Morgan said. Since Temple hired a new coach, Michelle Vitesse, the school has risen to recent success, when before, they weren’t a top school — the Owls went 2-16 in 2018 but have since hovered around .500 before breaking through for a 13-6 season in 2022. Though JMU didn’t play Temple in 2022, Taking a look at changes in a program and what direction it’s headed in is key in picking what teams to face, Morgan said.
Creating an independent schedule isn’t a one-time occurrence for Morgan and LaPorta. They’re currently in the process of making next years in a similar fashion, though the Sun Belt presidents and chancellors concluded at a meeting last June that they’d explore sponsoring field hockey for the 2023-24 athletics season.
LaPorte said JMU’s aiming for home-and-home games this year with teams it played on the road and vice versa. Some of that “groundwork has already been laid,” he said. Even with groundwork in place, LaPorte said, the staff still can’t “take our foot off the gas.”
“Looking good and being good are two different things,” LaPorta said. “Coach Morgan really wants the girls to be prepared for the NCAA Tournament, and to do that, you've got to test yourself, you got to push yourself and that's what we tried to do with scheduling and again.”
LaPorta said he faced challenges scheduling not seen at any school in a conference. Dates that worked in JMU’s schedule seemed to never work for other teams, and vice versa. He said it’s important to maintain relationships even with schools who say no, as they may be a future opponent down the road.
Being the only independent team at a school can be “a lonely place,” Morgan said, but JMU’s prepared to continue making the best of it, creating the best experience possible for team members.
In the end, LaPorta said he does it for the students.