Major League Baseball’s spring training has arrived, which means that Opening Day’s only a few weeks away. Let’s answer some big questions about the 2021 season and ponder what it’ll look like.
1. What big moves happened this offseason?
There were two blockbuster trades during the winter: Shortstop Francisco Lindor and starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco went from the Cleveland Indians to the New York Mets, and the St. Louis Cardinals acquired third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies. The San Diego Padres also acquired several pieces — including starting pitchers Blake Snell and Yu Darvish — to try and make a run at the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.
Focusing on the 2020 World Series Champion Dodgers, the team signed starting pitcher Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million dollar contract to solidify themselves as the favorites in the N.L. The Toronto Blue Jays also vastly improved on paper, signing outfielder George Springer and shortstop Marcus Semien to make a run in a vulnerable American League.
2. There were some rule changes for 2020. Are they still around?
A few rule changes were implemented for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. These included the use of the designated hitter in the National League, expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to 16 teams, seven-inning doubleheaders and a runner on second base at the start of extra innings. The seven-inning doubleheaders and the runner on second rules are still around for the 2021 season, but the universal designated hitter and the expanded playoffs aren’t.
3. Back in January, the Cactus League asked MLB to delay the start of spring training. Why?
The Cactus League is the Arizona league where some teams hold their spring training every year. The league asked MLB to pause the start of spring training because of rising COVID-19 numbers in the great Phoenix area. MLB ultimately denied the request, and teams reported to spring training on time.
4. So, will the season start on time?
Despite the proposal from the Cactus League, it seems likely that this season will start in the beginning of April. The only reason that the season wouldn’t start then is if COVID-19 cases suddenly increase around the country and the league between now and Opening Day. MLB reportedly lost three billion dollars in 2020 because of the shortened season and no fans, so delaying the start of the season would mean playing fewer games and losing more money.
5. Will there be a COVID-19-related pause?
It’s unlikely that there’ll be a league-wide COVID-19 pause. The numbers of cases throughout the U.S. has been dropping throughout the past few weeks and should continue as more people are vaccinated. There’s the possibility that a team may have to shut down for a few days because of a positive case on the roster, but it shouldn’t impede on the entire league.
6. Speaking of the vaccine, will players and coaches be forced to get it?
No, they’ll be strongly encouraged by the MLB Players’ Association and the league to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them. According to ESPN, the percentage of players who’ll get vaccinated is around 75%. Until it’s available, there’ll be mass testing throughout the league.
7. Will fans be in stands?
Yes, but not a full stadium. Several teams have announced plans to have some fans in attendance at the start of the season, with others still discussing the situation. As the season progresses, it stands to reason that teams will allow more fans into attendance.
8. Who will make the playoffs in the National League?
With almost the exact same roster from last year, the Dodgers are in a great spot to win their ninth consecutive N.L. West title while the Padres will grab one of the wild cards. The Cardinals will be the only team representing the N.L. Central. As for the N.L. East, the Mets will win the division, and the Atlanta Braves will snag the other wild card spot.
9. Who will make the playoffs in the American League?
Based off its deep roster that features several all-stars and an elite bullpen, the New York Yankees seem to be the most likely A.L. East champs, with the Blue Jays securing one of the wild card spots. The young core of third baseman Yoan Moncada, outfielder Luis Robert and starting pitcher Luis Giolito will help drive the Chicago White Sox to the postseason. In the A.L. West, the Houston Astros and their deep lineup featuring infielders Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman and outfielder Michael Brantley will win the division. The Oakland Athletics will claim the other wild card spot.
10. Who will win the World Series?
The Dodgers seem likely to be the first team to repeat as world series champs since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. Outfielder Mookie Betts and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger are two of the best hitters on the planet; starting pitcher Walker Buehler could be one of the best pitchers in the league for a long time, and there’s depth throughout the roster. In late October, the Dodgers will again be raising another world series title.
