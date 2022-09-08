In JMU football’s first-ever game in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) on Saturday, graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio and redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton were among top performers across college football in Week 1.
Centeio was 21-for-33 with 287 yards through the air, along with 14 carries for 110 yards on the ground and six touchdowns. Thornton caught 11 balls for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
Here are the awards they’ve won and honors they’ve accumulated this week:
Centeio: Davey O’Brien Award Midseason Watch List
The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award goes to the best college quarterback at the end of the year. Centeio was added to the watch list Tuesday, among 40 other quarterbacks.
Centeio: Manning Award Week 1 Star of the Week
The Allstate Sugar Bowl runs a weekly Facebook vote to determine the Manning Quarterback of the Week. Centeio is among eight quarterbacks up for the award, to be announced Thursday at 11 a.m.
Thornton: DC Touchdown Club Player of the Week
The DC Touchdown Club doles out one weekly award each to the best high school, college and pro football players in the Washington-Metro area. Thornton won the first 2022 college player of the week.
Thornton and Centeio: PFN Week 1 College Football Team of the Week selections
Pro Football Network (PFN) crafts a team of the week based on each player’s impact — not raw stats — in each game. Centeio was the only quarterback; Thornton was one of three receivers.
Centeio: First quarterback since a Heisman Trophy winner to...
Centeio was the first FBS quarterback since Heisman Trophy-winning Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2016 to rush for 100 yards and pass for six touchdowns in a game Saturday.
Centeio and Thornton: Honors from PFF
Pro Football Focus (PFF) listed Thornton on its Week 1 Team of the Week. Additionally, although not on the team of the week, Centeio was PFF’s highest-rated Week 1 passer.
Centeio: ESPN helmet sticker shoutout
ESPN’s Mattie Barrie awarded Centeio a helmet sticker on “College Football Tonight,” one of six players or teams given a sticker for their standout Week 1 performances.