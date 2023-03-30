In 2018, during JMU head athletic trainer Bryan Schneider’s (‘18) first year in Harrisonburg, he responded to one of the worst medical emergencies — a stroke.
In the middle of the weight room, a former student-athlete fell unconscious and began showing the symptoms of a stroke. Jumping into action, Schneider and the rest of the medical team identified the problem, alerted U.Va. Hospital and got the student-athlete the tests they needed.
That student-athlete made a full recovery — his extremities, speech and brain function all remained completely intact. While this particular athlete never returned to the field, Schneider said he knew in that circumstance he’d done more than get someone back on the field. He saved their life.
“Those are the moments where you sit back and go, you know, ‘I just helped somebody,’” Schneider said. “I didn’t help somebody recover from an ACL. I helped somebody see the next day and see out the rest of their JMU career as a college student, healthy.”
Student-athletes train everyday, from 6 a.m. lifts, two- to three-hour practices and game days; it all adds up to immense wear-and-tear on their bodies.
Every time an athlete is injured, the athletic trainer comes onto the field to check on them. Oftentimes, they’re one of the most trusted members of a team’s support staff, and in some cases, they’re the reason any athlete gets back on the field.
These trainers work for years to earn opportunities with Division I programs, often learning from trainers who work for professional teams. They’re considered some of the most selfless people and they dedicate their life’s work to the well-being of student-athletes.
“I think they get better care because it’s just me and I’m able to cater to them,” JMU lacrosse athletic trainer Alex Lovgren said.
Why collegiate athletic training
Growing up in Rochester, New York, Lovgren is all too familiar with lacrosse. Western New York is well known for the sport, but Lovgren decided to go to Ohio for undergraduate and North Carolina for her master’s degree. With the Tar Heels, she worked with field hockey and track & field, being a part of field hockey’s 2018 and 2019 national championships.
Lovgren said she originally wanted to be a physical therapist after she experienced a shoulder injury in high school. She said she enjoyed seeing the recovery process and was convinced physical therapy was her ultimate goal — at least until she found out it was athletic training she was interested in, not physical therapy.
“I talked to her [cousin] about it and realized that athletic training was definitely more what I wanted to do,” Lovgren said. “Working with athletes and getting to go out to practices, there's more facets to athletic training versus physical therapy.”
Since deciding athletic training was her goal, Lovgren said she’s had opportunities to work with ice hockey programs, on top of her graduate program with UNC.
Lovgren said working with lacrosse is very different compared to ice hockey. She said that when working with ice hockey, she encountered more injuries dealing with blunt force trauma from players checking into the boards of the rink, whereas in lacrosse those injuries aren’t as common. She compared lacrosse injuries to those from women’s soccer, like ACL tears and other lower body injuries.
While Lovgren worked with hockey injuries related to blunt force trauma, Schneider faces the same, but with football.
Schneider said he had aspirations to work as an electrical engineer until the early 2000s. During that time, he said he saw many people lose opportunities due to instability in the job market — something Schneider said he never liked.
“I wanted stability in my life,” Schneider said. “I really like helping people, and so I went back to school to do medical school.”
While in medical school he saw his classmates wearing athletic training shirts. As he began to ask around about what the shirts meant, Schneider became more intrigued about the field. Soon after, he realized he was interested in the athletic training field and joined one of the rotations that assisted Texas State football.
“There was just something about the chaotic nature of football,” Schneider said. “The breadth of the injuries and illnesses, the emergency planning and just everything about a ‘no day is ever the same,’ I said, ‘I really liked this.’”
Relationship with student-athletes
Schneider went on to work with multiple professional football teams, such as the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans. As he continued to work with the NFL athletic training departments, he realized that with such a professional standard being held at this level of play, he was missing out on the relationship aspect with his patients.
“Every Tuesday we'd bring guys in, we would do tryouts. If they beat somebody out, they would just cut somebody and then add those people to the roster,” Schneider said. “So you would be sitting there trying to work on guys, if a guy was injured, maybe missing a little practice, they would just cut them and then add somebody in, so you kind of lost that relationship building process with them.”
Schneider said he enjoyed working with college athletics because athletes would come into the university as a 17 or 18-year-old, and from there, the trainers would have a few years to watch them grow and develop while also building a personal relationship with them.
Like Schneider, Lovgren said she enjoys being able to solely work with JMU lacrosse because of how she’s able to build personal relationships with her athletes.
“I would say some of the biggest benefits are that I really get to know the girls on a personal level,” Lovgren said. “Also, you know their injury history as well, but getting to know their personalities a lot better and they get to know me because I can spend more time with them. I'm not getting pulled in multiple directions.”
Lovgren said because she’s building friendships with the players, it can be difficult to witness the injuries firsthand.
“Honestly, every time I have to watch when my athletes go through that injury, I find it very emotional,” Lovgren said. “I feel very attached to my athletes and seeing, you know, the look on their face, they know what happened. And you can just see, like, hope drain out of their face.”
Most student-athletes at JMU become extremely close with their trainers throughout their recovery process, even during some of their lowest moments in their collegiate career, seventh year defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said. In some cases, like when former running back Percy Agyei-Obese had season-ending ankle surgery in 2021, or Ukwu tore his ACL, both worked closely with Schneider to get back on the field for the 2022 football season.
When both captains finally found their way back onto the football field last September, Schneider said his feeling of pride was worth the heartbreak he helped those two endure.
“Those guys, when they come back and they score the first touchdown and they get that first big play, I'm looking for him on the sideline, we're going and jumping and giving hugs and stuff,” Schneider said. “Because, man, that's awesome. You know, they work their tails off to get back to that level, and it's fun to be just a little part of that.”
Resource availability
When Schneider dealt with his patient who was suffering a stroke, he and the rest of the athletic training team went through the motions of activating the emergency action plan (EAP) and managed to transport the patient to U.Va. where the athlete was able to receive surgery and eventually make a full recovery.
Schneider’s team consists of masters program students who work alongside the rest of the athletic trainers. These students, along with the ones found in Schneider’s work study, are all CPR and AED trained.
Eastern Mennonite University’s athletic trainer, Ian Smith, explained how for each situation comes a different action plan for the trainers to put into action.
He explained how for each of their athletic sites there’s an EMT available, and if there’s any sort of breathing issue or instance where a player is unconscious, the EMT will step in to help identify the problem.
Smith also explained how often, if the team’s able to, they'll take the players back into their designated locker rooms to evaluate for the sake of privacy and comfortability.
“Typically, we’ll get him back off the field and back into the training room,” Smith said. “I don’t like to do it on the sidelines because … it’s a little bit more comfortable here.”
Even though EMU, Bridgewater College and JMU athletic trainers may not overlap with their schedules often, Schneider said the process to become a trainer is still the same, it’s difficult to connect with one another because of schedules, particularly in the middle of the athletic year.
“We're all next door, right? But it's hard, we get in our own silos. We're here like 12-15 hours a day,” Schneider said. “So, after you work 12 hours, you want to spend time with your family, right? Go home, see my wife and my daughter and that kind of thing. It's hard to kind of break out of your silo and do those things.”
That doesn’t mean connections don’t exist. Amidst the rainy, cold weather during Family Weekend on Oct. 1, JMU football hosted Texas State — Schneider’s alma mater. It was the third time the trainer had faced his former program, and he’s now 3-0.
Going out across the field for his pregame meeting with the Bobcats’ athletic trainers, he saw a few people he worked with and they took a group photo. While there are thousands of student-athletes across the country, there are only so many athletic training positions for those schools.
Schneider said it’s “a small world,” but that small world makes everyone better — Division I, II, or III.
“If you think about it, there's only like 130 head football trainers in the country in college. Right? And so there's only 130 of those spots,” Schneider said. “So we all know each other, we all lean on each other, and it's really cool.”
Kaiden Bridges contributed to this report.