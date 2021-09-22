After a stalemate for 108 minutes, redshirt junior defender Melker Anshelm delivered the first win in 41 years over Virginia for JMU men’s soccer. It took 23 shots and a ninth corner kick, but redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara found Anshelm in the middle of the box for the game-winner and a 1-0 win for the Dukes .
“The ball just popped out, and first I looked at the goal and I thought I could shoot,” Obara said. “But I saw [Anshelm] in a better position, so I slotted it to him, and fortunately he found the back of the net.”
The night began when U. Va. freshman midfielder Asparuh Slavov drew a foul from redshirt freshman midfielder Alex Krakowiak at 5’, giving the Cavaliers a free kick from a scoring position outside the box. Sophomore forward Leo Afonso shot and forced the first save from JMU graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu.
JMU challenged U. Va. 's defense at 13’ with Obara cutting inside and forcing his shot to be deflected wide for a corner kick. Shortly after at 14’, redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt found the ball at his feet with a chance at a goal, only for it to be cleared off the line to keep the game tied.
“I think it was a little bit of an up-and-down game in terms of transitional moments,” head coach Paul Zazenski said. “Legs get tired … but we still created a ton of chances.”
JMU redshirt senior midfielder Connor Hester was substituted on at 34’ and made an immediate impact down the wing. Hester played in Erhardt, whose shot was again blocked and sent wide for a JMU corner kick — The Dukes failed to create a chance from the set piece.
Another substitute for JMU was redshirt freshman midfielder Nate Corley, who came on and unleashed a shot from outside the box. Cavaliers sophomore goalkeeper Holden Brown stretched to make the save, creating the fifth and final corner of the half for the Dukes. The cross was put out of play, and the halftime whistle blew with both teams scoreless.
“I think without the possession, we still generated plenty of chances on the offensive side of the ball,” Zazenski said. “And we were lucky to bury one in the last minutes of overtime.
At 60’, the Dukes pressed forward with their attacks. Corley found some space and set himself up with a shot just outside the box but put it wide of the goal. The Cavaliers moved deeper into their own half in an effort to keep the game tied.
Off a giveaway at 67’, Erhardt found himself on the ball with a chance at goal, but his shot went right into the chest of Brown for his seventh save of the evening. At 71’, Afonso Stook his best chance of the night from close range but failed to challenge Leu, and the ball flew high and wide for a goal kick.
Coming the other way off the goal kick, redshirt freshman midfielder Ethan Taylor blitzed down the wing and got clipped outside the box for a free kick at 73’. Redshirt freshman midfielder Axel Ahlander took the chance but fired it over the crossbar. At this point in the match, the Dukes tallied 15 shots to the Cavaliers’ four.
For the last 15 minutes of regulation, both teams exchanged turns with the ball without creating any chances at goals. The two in-state foes were all square after 90’, and the game went into overtime.
JMU found itself with another free kick just outside the box at 96’, with redshirt junior defender Tyler Clegg sailing the shot high. Ten more minutes passed in the contest and both teams were still without a goal, setting up double overtime.
Clegg produced a curling effort outside the box at 106’ in the first attempt of the overtime period for JMU. Once again, Brown extended to keep the clean sheet for his eighth save of the night. Shortly after at 108’, Obara squared a ball towards the middle of the box for Anshelm to find the back of the net and win the game for the Dukes.
“What a feeling,” Anshelm said. “I feel like we dominated for almost 110 minutes … against U. Va. who we haven’t beaten in 41 years, so beating them this way is a pretty good feeling.”
With the win, JMU moves to 6-2 and travels to Elon on Sep. 25 at 7 p.m. The Cavaliers fall to 2-4-1 and return to Charlottesville on Sep. 25 to face North Carolina at 4 p.m.
Score Card
108:55 - Melker Anshelm (2), Assisted by Clay Obara First Goal - 1-0 JMU
