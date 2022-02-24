UNC Wilmington (UNCW)’s crowd fell silent as its comeback was halted by a timely JMU layup Jan. 21. With 18 seconds left, sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman scored the game-winner.
JMU had dropped two of its first three CAA contests, yet Goodman’s shot stopped the skid and proved to be a turning point: JMU won four of its next five conference games. Goodman wasn’t the target on the penultimate possession, but she said she made most of the opportunity.
“We ran the play for [junior guard Kiki Jefferson] ... but my defender went with [Hazell], so I ended up being open,” Goodman said. “What was going through my head was, oh my god, I’ve got to finish this, we’ve got to win the game.”
Goodman’s shown patience and perseverance in the face of setbacks on her journey as an athlete, she said, starting with high school. One of Goodman’s first obstacles came at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia. She missed games due to injuries, and her senior year was affected by COVID-19.
“[Goodman] is impressive because of how much basketball she’s actually played, which is not as much as most players her age,” JMU women’s basketball assistant coach Ian Caskill said. “She was injured quite a bit in high school. She didn’t have the full four years of high school experience, and even last year, she didn’t get much real-life playing time.”
Game action was limited for Goodman as a freshman at JMU. Two former Dukes, two-time all conference Rayne Tucker and Anne Diouf, played the bulk of the minutes in the post. Goodman said she embraced her role on the team and absorbed knowledge from Tucker, applying it to be a more effective player this season.
“We had [Tucker] and we had [Diouf], so her minutes were a lot less than they are now,” former JMU women’s basketball player (2015-20) and Director of Player Development and Recruiting Kayla Cooper Williams said. “She’s done a really good job of taking things that she learned from freshman year — from watching them play, from her workouts and practicing against [Diouf] and Rayne — and put that into this year.”
Cooper Williams said Goodman’s willingness to put in extra work outside of practice and patiently learn behind experienced players allowed her to make a jump to an important contributor and a dominant post presence. Goodman worked extensively with coaches like Cooper Williams and Caskill to hone her skills.
“We’re just developing her overall game. Offensively, she’s very gifted,” Caskill said. “She’s got a natural basketball instinct to be in the right place at the right time, which honestly you can watch film and work on and try to teach, but some people never get it. “
Through the development of her skills in individual workouts and watching film, Goodman catapulted herself to a spot in the starting lineup and as the anchor of the Dukes’ defense this year. The Dukes are 6-1 in games where Goodman has either 10 points or 10 rebounds.
“We’re undermanned in her position,” Caskill said. “I’ve told her that the expectations are very high, whether that’s fair or not. These expectations might be daunting, but Goodman said she’s embraced the challenge."
Accompanying Goodman’s uptick in minutes has been an increase in her confidence while playing, she said, allowing her to thrive in high-pressure situations.
“Being able to see my results has boosted my self-esteem,” Goodman said, “just going into the games, knowing what I can do and just going out there and doing it. I’ve worked on some of this stuff, and I’m confident in what I’ve been working on.”
Goodman is fourth on the team in scoring with 7.6 points per game and third on the team for rebounds, averaging 6.6 per game. She’s started all 25 games for the Dukes this season, and as a sophomore, she projects to play a huge role with the team for the next two seasons. With her work ethic and growing confidence, Annalicia Goodman will be a player to continue to watch, JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said after Goodman’s double-double against William and Mary.
“The team certainly respects [Goodman] and her ability to score down there,” O’Regan said. “Pretty big performance for her, considering her evolution.”
