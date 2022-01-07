JMU women’s basketball defeated William & Mary 67-39 in its first game of 2022. The win moves the Dukes to 5-7 this season, 4-3 at home and 1-0 in the CAA.
“I think we were very hungry to get out and play,” sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman said. “It’s been something we’ve been waiting for. I think we all played like we wanted to be out there.”
JMU led by 12 at the end of the first quarter, and Dukes’ senior guard Madison Green scored two 3-pointers. Junior forward Bre Bellamy scored five of William & Mary’s seven points in the first. The Dukes were on a 10-0 run late in the quarter and had eight points in the paint.
The first four minutes of the second quarter were scoreless until William & Mary sophomore forward Rebekkah Frisby-Smith scored a three-pointer. The Dukes answered back with 3-pointers of their own, courtesy of sophomore guard Jamia Hazell and sophomore forward Steph Ouderkirk.
JMU led 31-14 at the end of the first half, shooting 42.9% from the field compared to the Tribes’ 19.4%. Green led the Dukes with eight points, while Goodman had six rebounds. Bellamy had five points for William & Mary, and redshirt senior guard Sydney Wagner corralled five rebounds.
JMU was missing some of their players, including senior guard Jaylin Carodine and sophomore forward Claire Neff. Goodman felt the team did a good job adjusting to the new lineup.
“I think we were pretty prepared coming into the game,” Goodman said. “Everybody knew they had to step up in a way, so I think everybody had that mentality.”
Goodman came through big for JMU in the third; he scored her fifth basket of the game with 5:55 remaining in the quarter. The sophomore later scored on back-to-back drives, putting JMU up by 22.
The Dukes dominated late in the third, with baskets from Goodman, Hazell and junior guard Kiki Jefferson. JMU led by 23 at the end of the third, with Goodman scoring 10 points in the quarter. JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said he was happy with Goodman’s game and that he felt the team did a good job looking for her and getting her the ball.
“The team certainly respects her and her ability to score down there,” O’Regan said. “I thought we fed her too much [too] early, but I thought [in] the third quarter, it really kind of came. Pretty big performance for her, considering her evolution.”
Goodman credited the team in helping her score, saying she felt it was the biggest contributor to her success.
“My teammates helped find me [in the third],” Goodman said. “I tried to move around the basket so they could get it to me.”
Freshman forward Mikaya Tynes scored the first two baskets for JMU in the fourth — including one off a turnover. The Dukes shared the wealth in the fourth with Hazell and redshirt senior guard Brianna Tinsley each scoring two baskets, and freshman forward Sherese Pittman netting five points. The final score was 67-39.
Goodman led the Dukes with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Hazell scored 12 points and four rebounds. Bellamy led William & Mary with 15 points, while Wagner finished with eight rebounds.
O’Regan said it was a good win despite being without Carodine and Neff. The head coach said he was most proud of the team’s defensive work, and hopes their work put in during their off time has benefited them.
“I thought we did a good job sharing the ball,” O’Regan said. “Really proud of our defense, though. I hope that’s a step towards what the next 17 games are going to be like.”
Hazell said it was nice to “restart” since they’re now in conference play. The conference season has the team resetting their mindset.
“Since we’re in conference play, we said that our record is 0-0,” Hazell said. “We don’t care about our other losses. We’re starting over [and] trying to lead our way to being regular season champs.”
JMU hosts Elon on Sunday afternoon before going on a four-game road stretch: Towson on Jan. 16, Delaware on Jan. 18, UNCW on Jan. 21 and College of Charleston on Jan. 23. William & Mary travels to Towson on Jan. 9. The Tribe hosts UNCW on Jan. 14 and College of Charleston on Jan. 16.
Contact John Breeden at breed2jr@dukes.jmu.edu. For more women’s basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.