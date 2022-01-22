JMU women’s basketball snapped its two-game losing streak with a close win against UNCW thanks to sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman’s game-winner that made it 57-56.
The game started out competitive, with UNCW leading by only four at the end of the first quarter. JMU followed up its first-quarter performance with a dominant second quarter, scoring 16 points and holding the Seahawks to just five, resulting in a halftime score of 31-23.
UNCW came back in the second half, taking back the lead with a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Evan Miller with just four minutes left. The Dukes and Seahawks traded the lead two more times before a layup from Goodman put the Dukes ahead by one with 18 seconds remaining — a lead that JMU held on to.
The Dukes improve to 7-9 (3-2 CAA) and head to the College of Charleston on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Seahawks sit at 3-10 (0-3 CAA) and will stay home to play Towson on the same day at 1 p.m.
