JMU football has reached that point in the season — the Dukes' injuries are starting to pile up.
Head coach Curt Cignetti has only made one announcement regarding season-ending injuries — redshirt senior safety and team captain Sam Kidd had shoulder surgery and is out for the season.
Other than that, Cignetti has kept his lips sealed on who is and isn't playing against Louisville on Nov. 5. His justification was pretty straightforward.
“Why should I?” Cignetti said. “It doesn't benefit us.”
But regardless, the Dukes have positions that need to be filled in the short and long term. Here are a few players that could step up.
Que Reid - Free Safety
Because of Kidd’s injury, Cignetti has shuffled around a few positions in this week’s two-deep depth chart. One of those positions is free safety, which is where redshirt junior Que Reid now resides.
Reid is one of many safeties that “fly around,” Cignetti said. The 6-foot, 195-pound secondary player has a similar playing style to Kidd — there’s an aggressiveness to him, but he’s also a player with a lot of heart.
One of Reid’s best plays this season came against Appalachian State on Sept. 24, when he came up with a major tackle on third down that, had the Mountaineers converted, could’ve cost JMU the upset. He’s registered 15 tackles and one interception so far this season.
Francis Meehan & Josh Sarratt - Strong Safety
Redshirt junior Francis Meehan has gotten his opportunity to play before, making appearances in every game this season. Alongside redshirt junior Josh “Cheese” Sarratt, the pairing at strong safety has proved to work so far.
Meehan has 12 tackles so far this season and is on pace to surpass his single-season high of 15 tackles. Sarratt, on the other hand, has 27 tackles in the seven games this fall. Four of those 27 have been for loss.
Joseph Simmons - Right Tackle
True freshman offensive lineman Joseph Simmons made JMU’s two-deep for the first time on Wednesday as second string. Redshirt junior Nick Kidwell is still listed as the starting lineman, even though he didn’t play against Marshall on Oct. 22.
This is where last week’s bye could come into play. Cignetti said the bye week allowed a few players to get some rest, but there’s no confirmation on Kidwell’s timeline — whether it was a gametime decision against Marshall or something more substantial. But having Kidwell listed in the two-deep could mean he’ll be back on the field Saturday.
Billy Atkins - Quarterback
Finally, the last, and likely biggest buzz remaining, is at quarterback. After graduate Todd Centeio was ruled out in a gametime decision against Marshall, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins stepped in for his first-career start versus Marshall.
While it wasn’t a good performance for Atkins, Cignetti said after the game that Centeio suffered a “freak injury” that occured in practice, and after sleeping on it, the coaching staff decided to give Atkins his shot and Centeio some rest.
Similar to Kidwell, there’s no definite time table on the starting quarterback’s return, but he’s still listed as the starting quarterback for this Saturday’s trip to Louisville.
There aren’t many answers at this point because Cignetti chose to not answer questions about injuries — as Cignetti said during the bye week, why give out information when he himself doesn’t have all the answers yet?
Regardless, these questions should all get answered after kickoff in Cardinal Stadium on Saturday night.