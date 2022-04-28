The 2022 NFL draft will begin this Thursday, April 28, at 8 p.m. and will wrap up this Saturday. While it’s highly unlikely any JMU players will hear their names called on the first two days of the draft, there are a few former Dukes who could be day-three picks or sign as undrafted free agents.
Every draft, there are some players drafted in the later rounds or picked up as undrafted free agents that turn into real contributors for NFL teams, often referred to as “diamonds in the rough.”
Here’s a few JMU players who could fit this mold.
Cole Johnson (Quarterback)
Johnson enters the draft after six stellar years in the JMU program. He finishes his tenure with the Dukes as one of the school’s best quarterbacks in program history. Johnson ranks second in JMU history in career passing yards with 6,511 and 58 passing touchdowns. A large portion of these came in Johnson’s outstanding 2021 season, and he set multiple single-season program records this past fall, including passing touchdowns with 41, passing yards with 3,779 and completions with 287.
Not only is Johnson an accurate passer but he’s also an above-average athlete for the quarterback position. In the 2021 season, Johnson rushed for 271 yards and six touchdowns, including a 58-yard burst. NFL teams love athletic passers, so this bodes well for Johnson’s chances this weekend.
Ethan Ratke (Kicker)
Of all the Dukes hoping for an NFL opportunity, Ratke might have the most realistic shot. Throughout his time with the Dukes, Ratke was nothing short of excellent: He set the JMU, FCS and NCAA record for most career field goals with 101 and is the all-time leader in scoring for a kicker. Ratke has also set multiple JMU single-season records. In 2021, he set the JMU single-season record for field goals with 29, as well as setting the single-season scoring record in 2019 with 160 points.
Ratke has a career field goal percentage of 86%, as well as having a full season with no misses. Ratke also capped off an impressive pro day by hitting a 52-yard field goal with room to spare. Kicking in the NFL isn’t a very big adjustment from college to the NFL. The biggest difference is that it’s just on a bigger stage, but ultimately, if a player can kick in college, it’s likely that they’ll be able to kick in the NFL. The FCS also has a history of producing productive NFL kickers, including the great former Patriots and Colts Adam Vinateri and Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl kicker Jason Meyers. Even if Ratke doesn’t hear his name called at the draft, he could get a shot in the NFL.
Mike Greene (Defensive Lineman)
Greene spent five years with the Dukes and was a stud on the defensive line throughout his tenure. This past season, Greene tallied 56 total tackles and five sacks. Greene’s also astute at getting his hands in the quarterbacks’ throwing lanes as he tallied two passes batted down from his defensive tackle spot.
Along with having an impressive final season with JMU, Greene showed out at JMU’s pro day this spring. He tied for first in bench press with 27 reps and was the third-highest in vertical jump at 30.5 inches, highly impressive for an interior defensive lineman. In his preparations for the draft, Greene slimmed down to roughly 280 pounds in hopes of further impressing NFL scouts.
Taurus Carroll (Cornerback)
Carroll was a staple in JMU’s secondary in 2021. Carroll played in all 14 games, making 13 starts. He notched 25 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss along with two interceptions and seven passes defended. Carroll has good size for a corner, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 188 pounds, and impressed at JMU’s pro day. He led Dukes in the vertical jump at 34 inches and the broad jump at 10 feet 4 inches.
As the draft kicks off Thursday night these players, like many others, will wait patiently to see if their name is called. If not, they’ll look to latch on with teams through the free agent market.
But, for now, they’ll just have to wait and see.
