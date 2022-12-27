After a 9-4 start, JMU men’s basketball begins Sun Belt Conference play Dec. 29 at Georgia State. In 13 games, the Dukes averaged 93.2 points per game, first in all of Division I, and all their wins have been by a margin of 15 points or more.
In these blowouts, JMU’s flashed enough to earn an NCAA NET ranking of 69 — No. 3 in the Sun Belt — and a KenPom ranking of 83, No. 2 among conference foes. In eight of nine wins, the Dukes have scored 95 points or more.
JMU has flexed its superiority on inferior opponents in blowout wins, but in close encounters, including two games that went into overtime, the Dukes faltered.
Through six weeks of action, the Dukes have faced as wide a range of opponents as any other program in the country. They squared off against Division III program Valley Forge (Pa.) in the season opener, ACC juggernauts North Carolina and U.Va., which were ranked No. 1 and 3 respectively when they faced JMU, and Gallaudet — a Division III school for the deaf and hard of hearing.
This nonconference schedule that included the likes of Valley Forge, Gallaudet and Coastal Georgia, among other smaller schools, allowed the Dukes to feast on weak opponents in blowout wins. The hope for JMU was that level of play translated in at least some capacity to other Division I program matchups.
In four instances, that didn’t happen.
The four losses this season all follow a similar theme: JMU was inefficient shooting from both inside and outside the 3-point arc, unable to capitalize at the foul line and turned the ball over — especially in the second half.
Of those losses, the North Carolina blemish on Nov. 20, stands alone from the other three. It was the only one where the Dukes didn’t either have a lead or at least tie it up at some point in the second half. While the matchup was closer than the score showed, the smallest deficit in the second half was eight.
But JMU’s downfalls still applied against the Tar Heels: The Dukes shot 35% from the field, 26% from three and 52% from the foul line. The poor shooting in the first half, albeit against the then-No.1 ranked team, proved too much for JMU to overcome.
The second loss came against Valparaiso on Nov. 27, which is currently No. 313 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. In the overtime loss, the Dukes were 9-for-24 (37.5%) from the field in the second half, 3-for-9 from three-point range and left seven points on the board by shooting 16-for-23 on free throws. JMU was only 1-for-5 in overtime as it fell, 81-79.
In its second ACC matchup against then-No. 3 U.Va., a 3-pointer from graduate guard Takal Molson tied the game at 42-42 with 7:51 to go. In the remainder of the contest, the Dukes went 3-for-11 from the field and 1-for-6 on 3-pointers. The Cavaliers and head coach Tony Bennett are known for their stifling defense, but still, the Dukes fell short at the end of the otherwise evenly contested matchup.
At the other end of the spectrum is the team at the hands of JMU’s fourth defeat on Dec. 21: Coppin State, which sports a No. 256 NET ranking. A 13-for-29 start from the field — including 1-for-6 from three — and nine first-half turnovers, created a 47-31 halftime deficit for JMU.
While the Dukes came back to force overtime and then double overtime, they shot 1-for-9 in the second overtime and 3-for-6 on foul shots to fall 107-100. Despite a valiant effort to erase the 16-point halftime hole, the loss still followed the same script: poor shooting from each spot on the floor in the clutch.
In order to improve its fortunes the rest of the season, JMU needs to improve its efficiency down the stretch on offense. The Dukes have shown streaks of high-level play, but they’ll need it consistently the rest of the year — starting Dec. 29 against the Panthers.