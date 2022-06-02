After finishing its 2022 season, JMU baseball heads into the offseason with questions surrounding its future. The Dukes graduated most of their starting lineup — with so many key players leaving, how will this team change heading into the first season in the Sun Belt?
Head coach Marlin Ikenberry said prior to the end of the season that a few graduating Dukes are returning with their COVID-19 redshirt but added many could use that eligibility at other schools. Regardless, JMU has options but needs to figure out where all the pieces fit.
Infielders
The most secure place on the field for next season is the infield. JMU has its eyes currently set on multiple returning faces next season, including Trevon Dabney, Kyle Novak and Mason Dunaway. Freshman catcher Jason Schiavone should make his return as the starting catcher with Travis Reifsnider and Jensen LaPointe leaving Harrisonburg this summer.
The only remaining question is at second base. Redshirt junior Nick Zona held that position during the 2022 season. He had experience in multiple infield positions but mostly played at shortstop and second. However, the redshirt junior hasn’t made any public announcement to return for his final year of eligibility, leaving the spot open for the taking.
Outfielders
The three in the back have faced their own ups and downs all season long, but they’ve been the top defenders and batters this season. Freshman Fenwick Trimble consistently manned left field, earning an All-CAA Rookie spot. On the opposite side, redshirt junior right fielder Carson Bell has one year of eligibility remaining and will be coming back to Harrisonburg for it.
With Reifsnider heading to U.Va. for his final year of eligibility and with redshirt sophomore center fielder Chase DeLauter preparing for the 2022 MLB Draft this summer, the question remains: Who will take over at center?
The Dukes have some on-roster options available: Freshman Grant Painter spent some time in the outfield previously, and Ikenberry could potentially shift Trimble or Carson into center to allow Dabney or another player to slide in left or right field.
Pitching
JMU’s depth on the mound has been a major centerpiece over the last few years. But with a few big names, like Justin Showalter, leaving, it could present a challenge for the Diamond Dukes to get their new rotation settled. Summer ball, however, will allow some on-the-cusp players their chance to step up.
Redshirt sophomore Donovan Burke was expected to have a breakout year after winning two 2021 summer league championships, but his season was cut short by a season-ending surgery only six games in. His return to the mound should give him another chance at a starting role, and he could even shift from Saturday starter to Friday starter.
Sophomore Ryan Murphy took over as the Sunday starter this season after beginning the season as the weekday man on the mound. His biggest game arguably came against then-unranked Virginia Tech on March 15, when he threw six strikeouts for a 3.00 ERA.
Justin Showalter and Liam McDonnell, the Friday and Saturday starters, respectively, both leave JMU as the two pitching headliners from 2022. With Burke and Murphy sliding in, the Dukes have a few options including redshirt sophomore CJ Czerwinski or sophomore Joe Vogatsky to take over the remaining starting positions.
In the bullpen, not much should change in 2023. JMU displayed its bullpen availability multiple times through the season and Ikenberry has the option to do so again if desired in the inaugural Sun Belt year.
Coaching
The last “What if” is the head coach. Ikenberry’s single-year addendum ends on June 30, leaving JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne the choice to re-sign or look elsewhere.
JMU’s approach to its Sun Belt move makes this decision difficult. Louisiana at Lafayette, Georgia Southern, Texas State and Southern Mississippi all made the NCAA tournament — a feat JMU hasn’t accomplished since 2011. However, the Dukes would’ve gotten the opportunity to achieve that as a No. 4 seed had the CAA not banned JMU from conference play, making this hard decision even harder to distinguish the right path.
On top of everything, this would mean an entirely renewed program with a new head coach going into a new conference if Bourne chooses that route. There hasn’t been any public word on whether Ikenberry will sign a new deal, but JMU fans will know Bourne and Ikenberry’s answer by July 1.
The Sun Belt is going to be a much more challenging conference for JMU baseball statistically. With so many teams earning their place on the big stage, it’s already difficult to win a conference crown and the at-large, once again emphasizing high-RPI schedules and beating ranked opponents. JMU faced the current No. 1, No. 2 and No. 10-ranked teams, going 2-4 against them — the Dukes can take down top-tier talent.
This summer’s offseason training will tell a lot about the future of this team — who will step up in their respective summer leagues, and who will take their refined skills back to Harrisonburg.
These questions will be answered in due time.
