For one final time, arguably the two biggest rivals in the FCS meet for a spot in Frisco, Texas, and a chance at the FCS Championship.
It seems like there’s always high stakes for JMU vs. NDSU.
The Bison host the Dukes in the FCS semifinals for potentially the final time — and it’s the first time since 2016 that JMU travels to the Fargodome. How did NDSU get to the semifinals, and what should JMU prepare for? After NDSU’s 27-3 victory over East Tennessee State (ETSU), here are three major takeaways the Dukes should look at before their trip.
Takeaway 1: relying on short rushes
NDSU took advantage of short rushes to quickly and efficiently move up the field against ETSU. In the Bison’s 401 yards against the Pirates, 278 were rushing — averaging 5.7 yards per play. ETSU’s defensive line struggled to contain junior running back TaMerik Williams, who led NDSU with 91 yards.
In general, the Bison’s running back room is strong. JMU’s defensive line saw this style against Villanova and Montana, but as head coach Curt Cignetti said postgame versus Montana, “Everyone at this point is a good football team.”
Takeaway 2: injuries impacting the game
Heading into the playoffs, NDSU head coach Matt Entz said the Bison were healthy — but two games later, things changed.
Senior wide receiver Christian Watson missed his second straight game in the quarterfinals, dealing with a hamstring injury. Junior center Jalen Sundell didn’t play in the second half against ETSU after sustaining an apparent knee injury. Finally, sophomore running back Jalen Bussey wore crutches in the second half, with Entz citing the injury as a potential ankle sprain.
The Dukes have faced their fair share of injuries — just as many as the Bison. However, NDSU played a physical game against ETSU and is facing repercussions from it. There hasn’t been confirmation if any of these players will be active against the Dukes, but the unknowns make things a little more complicated for JMU this week.
Takeaway 3: Playing in the Fargodome is never easy
NDSU is 30-1 in the NCAA playoffs historically, with the only loss being to JMU 27-17 in 2016. Cignetti has never played a game in the Fargodome, but redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson watched the Dukes from the sidelines in 2016. He said he remembered practicing with static in Bridgeforth Stadium and using hand signals for play calls.
While the head coach didn’t reveal his preparations, he did hint that he plans to simulate noise during practice. Concise communication has to be a key point for the Dukes, knowing how loud the Fargodome can be. The Bison’s home hasn’t seen a sold-out playoff game this run, but with the Dukes coming to town, that could change — and JMU will need to be ready.
