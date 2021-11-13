JMU men’s basketball will face its first Division I opponent this season Saturday, as Old Dominion will make the 3-and-a-half-hour drive from Norfolk to face the Dukes. With both teams looking to replace major contributors from last season, this game will be an early test for each side. The Dukes put up 135 points in their 95-point win over Carlow on Wednesday. The Monarchs matched this with their own opening night win, a 80-60 effort over Division III Virginia Wesleyan. Both teams will be looking to improve to 2-0 and take control of this in-state rivalry.
The Dukes have struggled against their future Sun Belt foe, winning three of their last 10 matchups. JMU was victorious in its last matchup against ODU, with a 80-78 victory on the road — including a 20-point performance from then-junior guard Matt Lewis. However, Lewis — the Dukes’ leading scorer last season — has graduated, and the Dukes’ replacement of the star will be an early storyline to follow this season.
The Monarchs, like the Dukes, will have to cope with the loss of their talisman from last season. Senior guard Malik Curry — ODU’s leading scorer last season — transferred to West Virginia during the offseason, and the Monarchs will have to rely on transfers of their own to fill the scoring void. JMU head coach Mark Byington referred to ODU’s transfers as a “talented bunch” and said they’ve added talent to their team this offseason despite losing Curry.
It appears one way ODU will fill its void this season will be by improving from beyond the arc. ODU finished last season as the 11th worst team in the country in three-point percentage. However, this offseason, the Monarchs brought in sophomore guard Charles Smith IV from SMU, who finished second in the AAC last season in three-point percentage. He’ll pair with redshirt senior AJ Oliver II — who led the team with 33 made three-pointers — to score threes. In order to combat this, the Dukes will have to look to their guards to defend the perimeter.
“Our defense is based on contesting three-point shots and avoiding direct finishes at the rim.” Byington said.
In the paint, the Dukes will be battling against two of Conference USA’s (C-USA) best rebounders. ODU has two big men who can crash the boards in junior forward Kalu Ezikpe and senior forward Austin Trice — the reigning Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year. Both finished last season in the top 10 in the C-USA in rebounds. Redshirt forward Justin Amadi led the Dukes in rebounds last season, and the battle between the bigs could be one to watch throughout the game.
Amadi called it “just the mindset of always playing hard.”
“That’s just what [ODU head coach] Jeff Jones’ teams are known for,” Byington said. “They’re known to be great rebounding and physical teams. It’s definitely our number one priority.”
Offensively, Byington describes the Dukes as an “inconsistent and explosive team,” and Wednesday night’s game showed how “explosive” the Dukes can be. Six JMU players scored 10 or more points, including a 21-point performance from redshirt junior guard Jalen Hodge. Byington said he hopes to see his team share the ball and play fast — something JMU certainly did on Wednesday. But with the Monarchs coming to town, this philosophy will be tested.
“Our mindset basically [is], how we play [on Wednesday] is going to be how we play on Saturday,” redshirt junior guard Vado Morse said.
The game, which will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, is the first weekend game with a full-capacity Atlantic Union Bank Center. Byington made a remark about what it means to have the fans back.
“It’s something the guys talked about last summer,” Byington said. “ It’s what college sports are supposed to be. It just makes everything better.”
