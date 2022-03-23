The Diamond Dukes are 20 games into the season and sit just above .500 at 11-9. Starting off 0-3 after being swept by No. 7 Florida State, the Dukes have won 11 of their last 17 games, including a statement win over a strong Virginia Tech team.
JMU is set to begin CAA play this weekend, traveling to Delaware for a three-game series. Although the Blue Hens currently sit below the Dukes in the CAA standings at 9-8, their record is misleading. Delaware has two ranked wins so far, grinding out a 5-4 victory against No. 12 Notre Dame on Feb. 20 and a 6-3 win over No. 22 Maryland on March 15.
One player the Dukes need to watch for this weekend is sophomore infielder Joey Loynd. He had an excellent start to his sophomore campaign, leading Delaware with five home runs and 19 RBIs. Loynd is currently batting .279 and is the Blue Hens’ biggest power threat at the plate. He was on full display in Delaware’s victory over the Terrapins, mashing a two-run homer to help secure a marquee victory.
JMU is likely to face Delaware's top starting pitcher in graduate Chris Ludman during the series. Ludman is currently sporting a 2.70 ERA through 33.1 innings pitched over his five starts so far. The pitcher is known for fanning opposing batters with ease: In just over 33 innings pitched, Ludman struck out 25 batters while only surrendering five walks. If the Dukes face Ludman, it’ll be a big test for them early in conference play.
JMU and Delaware have faced off 60 times. In what's been a fairly even matchup over the years, the Dukes lead 32-28 over the Blue Hens. JMU has won the last two meetings and is 6-4 over its last 10 matchups. When traveling to play Delaware, JMU is 11-17. The two teams last matched up in Newark, Delaware, in 2018, when the Blue Hens swept the Dukes in a three-game series. If Delaware sweeps JMU, it'll pull within one game of .500 in the all-time series. This time around, it should still be a very competitive series for the two teams to begin CAA play.
Another notable conference matchup for the Dukes comes April 1-3 when they host rival Elon in a three-game series. This is an interesting in-conference matchup for JMU, as the Dukes have been long dominated by the Phoenix in baseball. JMU is only 2-15 all-time against Elon and lost the past five matchups. JMU has never beaten the Phoenix in Elon, North Carolina; however, it faces Elon at home, where the Dukes picked up their only victories. JMU looks to get a couple of wins back against a school that’s historically walked all over them.
After Elon, JMU’s next conference matchup comes April 8-10 when it travels to the College of Charleston for a three-game road trip. Charleston is currently No. 3 in the conference standing at 12-8 and has a 21-10 all-time record against the Dukes, with wins in seven of the last 10 matchups. Like Delaware, this is another team with some marquee victories — the best of these having come over No. 2 Texas on March 15.
The Dukes are set to face Northeastern at home April 15-17. Another CAA team with a stellar early-season resume, the Huskies were dominant against No. 8 North Carolina State, sweeping them March 4-6. Northeastern followed that with another win over No. 18 Clemson on March 13. The Huskies are currently 12-7-1, second in the CAA. JMU is just 19-26 all-time against Northeastern, but it’s beaten the Huskies nine times at home. The Huskies have been the best team in the CAA thus far and will pose a tremendous challenge for JMU.
For its final series of the season, JMU will host UNCW. The Seahawks are leading the CAA at 12-7. UNCW doesn’t have any ranked wins, but it does boast victories over Sun Belt programs Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina and the Big Ten’s Ohio State. This will be an intriguing series to wrap up the season, as the two teams are deadlocked at 58-58 in past matchups. The Seahawks have dominated the Dukes recently, winning the last five matchups and nine of the last 10. Nonetheless, the two teams have been neck and neck over the years and are set to battle it out in a three-game series to close the season May 19-21.
JMU is off to one of its better starts in recent years. Head coach Marlin Ikenberry and the Dukes look to continue their solid start as they clash with some conference rivals for the last time in the CAA.
