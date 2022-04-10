When quarterback Cole Johnson (2016-21) sat in front of the media in December after JMU’s semifinal loss in Fargo, North Dakota, a question rose to JMU fans’ attention: Who will fill that gap?
Fast forward to spring practice, head coach Curt Cignetti has two transfers, a true freshman and a redshirt freshman as options for the starter. Since the beginning of spring ball, Cignetti’s said he’s looking at all four to hold that starting position. The Dukes played their first official scrimmage April 9, and while the head coach said it wasn’t perfect, there were some highlights among the quarterbacks.
So, halfway through the spring, who’s doing what?
Option 1: Todd Centeio
JMU Nation raved on social media when Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio announced his commitment to JMU — many saying he’ll be the new starter. JMU is Centeio’s third home, playing at Temple for three seasons before transferring to Colorado State. He’ll have one year of eligibility with the Dukes.
Centeio, by far, has the most college football experience of all four options, and he's the only quarterback with FBS experience. The 6-foot-1-inch playmaker had over 3,100 passing yards, over 500 rushing and 11 interceptions in his two seasons.
Since the first few practices, multiple Dukes have shared Centeio’s immediate maturity he’s brought. Cignetti said following the team’s first scrimmage that although Centeio didn’t have his best practice, the quarterback has made “really good plays.”
Option 2: Billy Atkins
The freshman who sat behind Johnson now has a chance to fight for a starting spot. After beating out former backup quarterbacks Patrick Bentley and Clay Vance for the second spot last year, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins can fight for the promotion to starter.
Atkins played four games in the purple and gold last season, scoring two touchdowns and accounting for 83 total yards. Cignetti has said since the 2021 fall training camp that he’s enjoyed Atkins’ mobility and comprehension of the playbook. Redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton said Atkins is “always in the playbook” and that he’s “a really smart quarterback.”
Similar to Centeio, Cignetti said Atkins didn’t have the best performance in the team’s first spring scrimmage, but the head coach added that he’s noticed Atkins making plays in practice like Centeio.
Option 3: Alonza Barnett III
The youngest option of the four hasn’t even graduated high school yet. Freshman Alonza Barnett III signed to JMU early to train under Cignetti and quarterback coach Tino Sunseri, and he’s already attracting attention.
His father and uncle both played in the NFL and Barnett earned multiple high school honors, including a three-time Metro 4A all-conference honor, the 2021 Metro 4A and Greensboro News-Record Offensive Player of the Year titles and a North Carolina state championship during the 2020-21 season.
Cignetti said Barnett had the strongest performance of any quarterback in the first scrimmage, saying he “took a step forward today.” The head coach also added that although it’s difficult for transfers and freshmen to adapt to learning a new playbook, Barnett has been “in the office a lot” and is “really committed.”
Option 4: Chase Hart
Transferring to JMU shortly after the season ended, redshirt freshman Chase Hart is looking to earn consistent playing time in his third season in college football. After not playing in the 2020-21 season and sitting behind William & Mary starter junior Hollis Mathis during the 2021-22 season, the Strasburg native has only played one collegiate game — against U.Va.
Cignetti hasn’t shared much on Hart’s ability yet, but he did mention how Hart’s high school career shows off his arm well.
The head coach has time before needing to make a decision on his new starter — and that decision won’t be made until necessary, he said. However, with the spring game two weeks away, fans can get a sneak peak into what all four bring to Bridgeforth Stadium when the Sun Belt logo coats the field for the first time this fall.
