It’s been over three months since JMU, Marshall, Old Dominion (ODU) and Southern Mississippi (Southern Miss.) announced their moves to the Sun Belt Conference (SBC). With the realignment details finalizing across all four schools, fans are waiting in anticipation for the next nugget of news.
In the meantime, The Breeze created a survey analyzing fans’ thoughts across 709 viewers — including fans from the four new teams — on the biggest topics regarding the conference.
Demographics of responses
Of the 16 schools in the SBC, which schools had the most representation in the survey?
1: JMU: 178 respondents, 25.2%
2: Southern Miss.: 148 respondents, 20.9%
3: Marshall: 145 respondents, 20.5%
Despite being the new squads to join the conference, the top three groups that responded to the survey were JMU, Southern Miss. and Marshall. Appalachian State finished fourth with 7.5%, but all of the new groups had a strong response rate. The schools missing from the survey response are University of Texas Arlington (UTSA), Louisiana Monroe and Texas State.
How happy have you been with the Sun Belt’s realignment?
On a scale from one to five, one being “very displeased” and five being “very pleased,” the top results are:
Five: 568 respondents, 80.5%
Four: 126 respondents, 17.8%
Across the conference — not just JMU — the climate seems to be positive, with over 80% of respondents voting that the SBC handled realignment well. The No. 1 and No. 2 both had zero votes, while three had just over 1%. In football the conference will split into East and West divisions, and the incoming schools bring immediate talent that can win conference championships.
Which school's entrance are you most excited about?
Of the four new additions to the SBC, which school are you most excited to see join the conference? The final order is:
1: Marshall: 34.1%
2: Southern Miss.: 30.2%
3: JMU: 28.6%
4: ODU: 7.1%
SBC fans kept it close for most of the voting, but Marshall took the crown for the most anticipated addition. SBC Commissioner Keith Gill has shared his enthusiasm for each school, but the Herd won the hearts of the fans. Marshall football went 7-6 in the 2021 season and went 14-11-3 in men's soccer.
Which sports are you looking forward to seeing next season?
Of the SBC-sponsored sports, which sport(s) are you looking forward to seeing next season? The top results are:
1: Football: 88.1%
2: Baseball: 5.1%
3: Basketball: 3.1%
Overwhelmingly, SBC fans are ready for a new season of football. JMU football brings in two FCS national championships as a dominant powerhouse, and ODU and Marshall have seen many bowl games as Conference USA (C-USA) members. Although softball didn’t make the top three, it came in behind basketball with 3% of the total votes.
How do you feel about the four schools joining a year early?
This question is phrased as a free-response question. The answers from the respondents are summarized below.
1: Very happy that the teams are coming at the earliest opportunity.
2: Excited that this is how the conference is but wish the transition was smoother.
3: This will be a great thing for Group of Five schools.
Responses mentioned the words “excited,” “It’s about time,” and “Let’s do it”. The majority of the responses expressed optimism for the move, but others were cautious. Did the teams move too soon? Should they have kept their loyalties to other conferences?
What are you looking forward to with the East and West divisions?
This question was a free response for viewers to share as much input as they’d like on the topic. The top summarized responses are:
1: Bigger rivalries
2: SBC Championship games
3: Less travel to face opponents
Nearly every response mentioned one of the above three points, with the majority going to rivalry games. Fans — particularly East division fans — are hopeful for a yearly JMU versus ODU game to become a major rivalry. In addition, the idea of a classic conference championship game is another selling point for fans. And who doesn’t love a shorter car ride to games?
What are your expectations for football schedule announcements March 1?
This question is phrased as a free-response question. The answers from the respondents are summarized below.
1: Anticipation of full-league participation
2: Questions about how nonconference games will be affected
3: Expectations of intense divisions
While most fans were happy about what the football schedules will look like, the respondents were shy to question how the nonconference schedules would work with four new teams. Appalachian State is scheduled to play Marshall as a nonconference game this fall, but there are questions over how it’ll count now. While the schedule breakdown won’t be known until March 1, there’s excitement over how the East and West divisions will shape up.
What are your expectations for men’s soccer rejoining the Sun Belt as a sponsored sport?
With JMU, ODU and Marshall holding established men’s soccer programs, the SBC has reached the minimum number of six schools to sponsor the sport once again. This question was free response for viewers to give as much input as they’d like. The top responses are:
1: Excitement for higher competition
2: Hopeful of a national-ranked conference for the sport
3: No opinion
For men’s soccer fans, the news that the sport’s reinstatement is a big deal. To non-soccer fans, they’re indifferent. Marshall brings in a 2020 national championship, and JMU made an Elite Eight appearance in 2018. However, the expectation for the sport in the SBC is that it’ll be competitive, and it’s a talking point already.
What are your thoughts on the CAA and C-USA?
This is a free response on the events regarding the CAA ban and the legal issues with C-USA. The top summarized responses are:
1: “Bitter, entitled, spiteful.”
2: The leadership needs to change
3: “Good thing we’re leaving”
In overwhelming support of the schools, fans weren’t afraid to express their thoughts on the actions from C-USA and CAA. Both conferences caused national controversy since official announcements were made in November, and with threatening legal action from C-USA arising, fans are only growing more vocal.
How do you think the SBC will grow over the next five years?
This is a free response on fans’ personal projections to where the SBC will grow over the next five years. The top summarized results are:
1: It'll become the top Group of Five program
2: It'll add two more programs
3: It'll see better recruiting, bowl games and coverage
SBC fans have high hopes for the conference and are looking for it to become the top non-Power 5 in the country. With the higher expectations come better bowl games, high-ranked recruiting prospects and primetime TV — exactly what the fans wanted at the start of the realignment wave.
