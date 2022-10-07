Sure, the offense usually doesn’t have more than two tight ends on the field.
Doesn’t mean the Dukes aren’t disappointed to have their three main tight ends back at their disposal.
JMU football was without redshirt senior tight end Noah Turner for the first three games with an injury, so sophomore Zach Horton stepped in to play alongside redshirt senior Drew Painter. But Turner came back for the first time this season against Texas State in the 40-13 win, giving the Dukes another option to help the run game and get down the field.
“They've been very consistent players for us,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said, “and now we have Noah back too, so we've got a third guy we need to rotate.”
Horton, still gaining a significant amount of playing time, burst onto the scene this season with an instant energy that players took note of. Cignetti knew what Horton was capable of and with eight games under his belt last season, JMU’s got a jolt from the 6-foot-4, 248-pound tight end.
“He's a bulldog,” Painter said. “He sticks his head in wherever he can … He plays 110 miles per hour.”
Painter was the oldest player on the line of scrimmage this season, before Turner rejoined the line up, now in his fifth season with the Dukes. The 6-foot-3, 247-pound Hershey, Pennsylvania, native has contributed more this season as an additional receiver for JMU. Last year, Painter accumulated 57 yards on four receptions in 12 games played.
His more mature presence balances out Horton’s “dog” mentality, as Painter describes it. Particularly with Turner on the sideline for the last month, Painter’s been one of the leaders in the locker room.
Finally, Turner’s reemergence into JMU’s lineup presents another layer the Dukes can use going into the next five games. Painter said Turner’s been almost a “pseudo-coach'' from the sideline for both him and Horton, who provides a sense of “understanding what’s out there” that a coach can’t provide..
“That's one thing with having me and [Turner] around,” Painter said. “We can teach [Horton] some of the little things that you can't necessarily learn on tape or through a drill, just from experience.”
With Turner back on the field, the three tight ends rotate to keep opponents on their toes in the coming road games.
“He knows the offense,” Painter said, “and [Turner] knows what's supposed to be happening, what's going on and it's good when he gives more input.”
Graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio relies on connections with tight ends in the past, tallying over 122 completions to tight ends last season. The connection with Painter and Horton was what gave JMU its early advantage in the first quarter against App State on Sept. 24, particularly in JMU’s opening drive.
Having all three tight ends at their disposal at this point in the season, with Arkansas State and Georgia Southern posing as considerable threats to the Dukes’ unbeaten streak, can open JMU’s run and pass game, balancing out its offense.
