JMU football head coach Curt Cignetti has always taken advantage of the Dukes’ physical and aggressive running back rooms. Coupled with this year’s high-level running backs, the room has earned the reputation to have layers of depth that keeps the JMU offense running.
That room stretched thin last season after redshirt senior Percy Agyei-Obese and redshirt freshman Kaelon Black suffered season-ending injuries. Now that the room has fully returned, Cignetti said in the summer he expected JMU to continue that run-heavy offense.
So while JMU’s unexpectedly successful passing offense was on display against Middle Tennessee, the run game was just as effective even though the running backs never reached the end zone.
“That whole running game just opens up when the quarterback is able to pull the ball,” Cignetti said. “Now all of a sudden, you can't just sit in there … It opens up the pass game too.”
Cignetti has a trifecta to mix in his scheme as he sees fit — a blend between Aygei-Obese, Black and redshirt junior Latrele Palmer — to go along with the others on hand who touched the ball, namely freshman Wayne Knight and redshirt sophomore Sammy Malignaggi.
Aygei-Obese, now a captain for JMU, led the running backs in the home opener with 86 yards on 15 carries. Last season, he spent a lot of time on the sidelines, first while dealing with a lower body injury, then he played three games before his season ending injury against Delaware.
The redshirt senior captain said he’s enjoyed being that “older guy” to the running backs and that it’s helped cultivate a culture of healthy competition between one another. Agyei-Obese said they’re still each other’s biggest supporters.
“One thing about our room is we have a standard,” he said. “Whoever's in the game at that time, we know that they're going to uphold the standard … Where we know that they're going to make a play, and we're going to be constantly on the sideline, just cheering them on, and just, we're excited to see them play.”
Palmer, who saw the majority of action last season, has been described as a more physical, break-the-line type of running back by Cignetti and Agyei-Obese. When compared stylistically to Agyei-Obese and Black, Palmer is viewed as a reliable and “heavy-weight” running back.
“I would have to say, like a pounder,” Agyei-Obese said, “because he'll go downhill and he'll give the boom.”
Black, contrary to Palmer’s style, is a more agile running back for the Dukes and has some similarities to former JMU running back Jawon Hamilton (2017-20) with his ability to evade defenders.
Agyei-Obese said Black’s maturity, coupled with his agility on the field, has been what makes him become the third cog in the running back room.
“It's great to have those guys because they bring in different skill set,” Agyei-Obese said, “and just using their talent in the best way possible, so that they can be in a position [where] they can be successful.”
Finally, although not a running back, redshirt senior quarterback Todd Centeio led the game in rushing yards Saturday with 110 — a different aspect of the Colorado State transfer’s game that he brings from previous JMU quarterbacks and that makes the Dukes’ offense more multiple.
“It gives us a whole different dynamic to our team,” redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton said of Centeio. “We have great running backs that can run 400 yards, and then now we got a quarterback that can run from 400 yards and also throw six touchdowns.”
Cignetti said what makes Centeio so dangerous as QB1 is his ability to not just air it out but also run well. Former quarterbacks Ben DiNucci (2018-19) and Cole Johnson (2016-21) relied more on their weapons rather than running the ball themselves, even if they had the ability to. With Centeio’s willingness to go for it himself, it’s extended the running back room beyond Agyei-Obese, Palmer, Black and co.
So yes, the Dukes haven’t scored a true rushing touchdown yet this season. But with the depth they have on hand, Cignetti says it won’t be much longer.
“That running back room has always had very good karma,” he said. “Those guys all pull for each other [and] they're each other's biggest fans.”