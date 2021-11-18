JMU and George Mason have been playing each other for over 50 years. Beginning during the Dukes’ inaugural 1969-70 season, JMU squared off with the Patriots 95 times over 50 years, with a record of 47-48. This might make the rivalry sound close, but in actuality, JMU vs. GMU is defined by two separate eras of dominance.
In the early years, head coaches Lou Capaneli (1976-85) and Lefty Driesell (1988-97) led to JMU’s early success in the brand new CAA, which was formed nine years into the rivalry. In more recent years, George Mason made a dramatic turnaround that led to an improbable Final Four run in 2006. While the matchup has seen the occasional year where both teams are evenly matched, the rivalry has never seen a long stretch of competitiveness.
This year is looking to be different.
The two teams haven't played since the 2019 season due to the pandemic restricting their 2020 schedules. The Dukes are coming off a CAA regular-season title under first year head coach Mark Byington, who the Patriots have never played. George Mason is entering its eighth season in the A-10 but hasn't won the conference or made the NCAA Tournament since 2011.
Last season, the two teams had identical records at 13-7. They reached the same level — the first time since 2000 when they shared the CAA regular-season title.
The lopsidedness started as soon as the two started meeting, with the Dukes winning the first three matchups and finishing the ʼ70s with a 13-4 record against the Patriots. In 1979, both participated in a new basketball conference, the ECAC South, which evolved into the CAA.
Throughout the ʼ80s and ʼ90s, JMU established itself as one of the top teams in the CAA, challenging Old Dominion, Richmond and WIlliam & Mary — making three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 1981-83. Meanwhile, George Mason consistently finished in the bottom half of the conference and lost to JMU in 39 of 55 matchups from 1969-97.
GMU hired Jim Larranga in 1997, and he turned the Patriots around immediately. In his second season, George Mason had the best record in the CAA, won the conference tournament and was back in March Madness for the first time in 10 years. Meanwhile, JMU hit a snag — failing to finish the season above .500 from 2001-08. GMU beat JMU 10-straight times from 2005-09 and made it to the Final Four as an 11th seed.
In 2013, George Mason left the CAA for the A-10, putting the matchup on hold until it was renewed as a nonconference matchup in 2015. Since then, the schools had five matchups — with George Mason taking the last four heading into Friday night's visit to Harrisonburg. A year break and a new head coach could be what the Dukes need to snap their six-year streak.
So far, both teams haven’t lost. George Mason racked up four wins against Stony Brook, Pennsylvania, Morgan State and No. 20 Maryland. JMU has three wins so far, one a 95-point blowout of Carlow, a far closer five-point win against Old Dominion and a close one at Eastern Kentucky.
The coming matchup Friday is a test for each team. If JMU can win, it’ll erase the losing streak and indicate a potential transition of power within the rivalry. If GMU wins, it’ll continue its 20-year dominance over the in-state foe.
Whoever wins, the fact still remains — for the first time since the turn of the century, it’s truly anyone’s game.
Contact Jackson Hephner at hephnejt@dukes.jmu.edu. For more basketball coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.