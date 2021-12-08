Friday night lights, a bout with the No. 6 team and a chance to get back to the FCS semifinals? There’s a lot on the line for JMU as it heads into its quarterfinal matchup with Montana.
With the FCS’ “elite eight” set, the Dukes kick off the quarterfinal round of the playoffs where the competition gets even more gritty and intense. Here are three takeaways from the Grizzlies and other news from the second round of the FCS playoffs:
Key 1: Force Montana to throw
Montana took down Eastern Washington 57-44 on Friday night in an uncharacteristic fashion. For a team that only allows 15.9 points per game, Eastern Washington’s offensive output wasn’t what it has been.
The Grizzlies responded with 57 points of their own, almost 30 above the team’s average. So how do the Dukes stop Montana? Force the Grizzlies to win through the air.
In the win over Eastern Washington, the Grizzlies had three different running backs with over 40 yards — conveniently, all three of those backs had a touchdown. Montana has a three-back rushing attack, and while it faces a big JMU defensive line, the Grizzlies are dangerous on the ground.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Samuel Akem is the main target for redshirt senior quarterback Cam Humphrey, and although Akem had 125 yards and two touchdowns in the second-round win, one player can be shut down. Getting pressure on Humphrey is key, and forcing him to throw quickly lets JMU win the turnover battle.
Key 2: Cole Johnson’s mobility
The Grizzlies are a defensive and gritty team. This season, Montana’s opponents scored under 200 points total. The defensive line is full of redshirt seniors and they’re tall, most over 6 feet and over 200 pounds. For a young offensive line, JMU’s going to be tested.
That’s not to say the Dukes can’t hold them, but redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson needs to be mobile and make quick decisions.
At the beginning of the game against SLU, Johnson took a sack and some big hits due to a quickly collapsing offensive line. While JMU adjusted, it’s going against a much tougher defense — one of the toughest in the FCS — and Johnson will need to make decisions and make them quick.
Johnson’s been mobile all season long. In the win over the Lions, the quarterback ran 44 yards on a late-first-half touchdown in what was a second-quarter collapse for SLU. Johnson will need to do more, but managing his mobility with quick passes lets JMU get into rhythm and move down the field.
Key 3: Embrace hits, and give them right back
JMU’s facing a physical team Friday. The Grizzlies benefited from having the spring season and the opportunity to blend their senior class. Now, they’re in a rhythm and ready to bring the hits.
Montana’s a team that wears its oppositions out. Eastern Washington held the lead in the first half, but by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Eagles were worn out from hits while the Grizzlies finished strong.
JMU has to be ready to take hits. Montana brings physicality, but the Dukes can counteract that. JMU has a deep, experienced defensive line that’s been to the quarterfinals almost every one of their years here. The Dukes know how to play both physically and smart.
With the Grizzlies’ offensive line rattled, they’re vulnerable. our quarters of physicality can wear Montana down.
The Grizzlies and the Dukes are very similar on paper, and the game will be decided by which team wears down whom first.
FCS teams in the quarterfinals
Eight teams remain in the FCS as every week becomes more challenging than the last and upsets become increasingly possible.
Villanova kicked off the second round with a Friday duel against Patriot Conference winner Holy Cross. It was a close one; the Wildcats let a lead slip away in the second half, but the team held on to beat the Crusaders 21-16. The No. 5 team gets to stay at home and faces South Dakota State on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Speaking of the Jack Rabbits, they upset No. 4 Sacramento State on the road Saturday night. South Dakota State took a 24-3 lead into halftime but was shut out in the second half, eventually holding on to win 24-19. The Jack Rabbits are the only unseeded team remaining.
No. 1 Sam Houston held on late to defeat in-state rival Incarnate Word. The Cardinals scored a touchdown to tie the Bearkats in the fourth quarter, but Sam Houston cruised down the field and added another score to win. The Bearkats take on No. 8 Montana State on Saturday at 8 p.m.
The Bobcats themselves defeated U.T. Martin 26-7 at home. While both teams were scoreless after the first quarter, Montana State scored 10 in the second quarter and shut out the Skyhawks in the second half to claim the victory.
On the other side of the bracket, North Dakota State cruised past Southern Illinois 38-7 in the second round. It was a close game at first; the Bison only led 10-0 after the first 15 minutes, but NDSU kept the pressure. Despite the only second-quarter touchdown completed, the Salukis couldn’t recover. The Bisons battle No. 7 East Tennessee State University at noon Saturday.
Finally, ETSU came back to win the closest game of the weekend. Taking on Kennesaw State, the Buccaneers were down 31-17 late in the fourth quarter but came back to eliminate the Owls 32-31. Next for ETSU is a trip to the Fargodome in North Dakota.
Contact Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.