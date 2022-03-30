Leading into this season, JMU head coach Loren LaPorte was unsure how her offense would fare after losing its seven best hitters from 2021, saying that in the fall “we didn’t have the power that we did last year in the home runs.” The Dukes have shown growth in the batter’s box and are slowly rediscovering their identity as a power-hitting ball club.
JMU began its 2022 campaign with seven home runs at the Charlotte Invitational, earning three wins in the process, before the Dukes hit a rough patch at the UCF Knights Classic. On its trip to Orlando, Florida, JMU hit one home run in four games — a solo shot by redshirt junior infielder Hannah Shifflett — and the Dukes went winless in the tournament.
JMU continued its road trip with another tough stretch at the Liberty Classic, losing four of its five matchups. The Dukes scored nine runs in Lynchburg — six from home runs.
Returning to Harrisonburg for its first homestand of the season, JMU’s bats came alive as they picked up a 13-7 win over Norfolk State and a 10-2 run-rule win over Lehigh. The Dukes slugged five homers over the two games and looked to be back on track offensively, but they still lost three straight to Maryland, Northwestern State and Memphis.
Despite maintaining a power-hitting pedigree, the Dukes have been over-reliant on home runs and have failed to win a game without hitting one. Still, JMU hasn’t exclusively scored runs via the long ball. In its second matchup with Memphis, redshirt sophomore utility Reed Butler delivered a pinch-hit two-run double in the sixth inning to tie the game and the game-winning two-RBI single in the seventh inning.
Following the Memphis Tournament, JMU played an in-state doubleheader against Radford and set an NCAA record with six home runs in the fifth inning. The Dukes entered their weekend series with Towson with 33 home runs, averaging 1.5 per game — No. 16 in the country. In three swift victories over the Tigers, JMU hit 10 homers and boosted its average to 1.72 home runs per game. The Dukes are first in the CAA with 43 homers — 16 more than No. 2 Delaware.
The key to JMU’s success at the plate starts with Shifflett’s productivity in the leadoff spot. Softball leadoff hitters typically fit the slap-hitter archetype — a speedy batter focused on making contact and getting on base. LaPorte goes against the grain and puts her best hitter in the leadoff role — a strategy pioneered at JMU by former outfielder and all-time home run leader Kate Gordon. Beginning the season was Butler and redshirt junior infielder Hallie Hall who occupied the leadoff spot, but Shifflett eventually made the transition and has been in that role ever since.
Shifflett is the Dukes’ offensive leader in almost every capacity — hits, runs, runs batted in and batting average. She’s tied for the team and CAA lead in home runs with redshirt sophomore catcher/outfielder Emily Phillips. Shifflett has recorded a hit in all but six games this year — JMU lost three of those games.
Phillips is another Duke who’s been productive this year. She’s hit eight home runs, including JMU’s first of the season against UConn, and contributed 21 RBIs — trailing only Shifflett for the team lead. Phillips also is top 10 in the CAA for slugging percentage, runs scored, runs batted in, home runs and total bases.
JMU’s offense produces from top to bottom, with 14 Dukes recording a hit this season. The Dukes feed off momentum: This season, they’ve won all nine contests in which they hit at least two home runs, scoring at least eight runs in each. The Dukes hit multiple home runs in an inning four times — against Lehigh, Memphis, Radford and Towson — and are first in the CAA with a team slugging percentage of .547.
Another key for the Dukes is the development of the freshman class. JMU welcomed eight freshman hitters for the 2022 season and four have been regulars in the lineup. These hitters account for over half of JMU’s run production. Four freshmen have hit a home run this season — infielder Jasmine Hall, outfielder/pitcher Isabelle Fishman, infielder Morgan Mesaros and infielder/pitcher Lexi Rogers — the same amount of freshmen to go yard in 2021.
Jasmine Hall’s production exploded as of late. In a five-game stretch, Hall hit five home runs, including her first-career homer against Radford. She also had two home runs and five RBIs in the series opener against Towson. In that five-game span, Hall’s batting average jumped to .409 — the second highest on the team.
The Dukes’ 43 homers this season puts them on pace to hit more than the 2021 roster, the latter finishing with 71 home runs. With two ranked matchups remaining on JMU’s schedule — a doubleheader with No. 7 Duke on April 12 — the Dukes mostly face CAA competition for the rest of the season. If JMU’s three-game, 10-home run sweep of Towson is any indicator, the Dukes will find success at the plate in conference play.
