After its 3-1 win on opening night against Binghamton, JMU men’s soccer looked primed to begin 2022 with momentum ahead of Sun Belt Conference play.
However, in their four games since, the Dukes have scored once and given up six goals in three losses.
With JMU beginning conference action Sept. 17 against Georgia State, it’ll need to fix the early season woes to be competitive in a conference with three preseason top-15 programs. Finding the answer to what’s gone wrong begins with seeing what worked in the opening-night win.
In the 3-1 victory, the Dukes capitalized on their opportunities in key moments. Down 1-0 just before halftime, redshirt sophomore defender Josiah Blanton went coast-to-coast for the tying-goal — giving JMU momentum going into the second half.
The Dukes also capitalized on prime chances versus Binghamton, exemplified by redshirt senior defender Tyler Clegg’s free kick, which he smashed off the post and in to the goal to give JMU a 2-1 lead. Freshman forward Cam Arnold put the game away with his goal as the squad scored its third goal on five shots on goal.
Despite this performance, JMU’s success wasn’t sustained in the following match. The team had a goal disallowed and its opponent, NJIT, took advantage of its lone shot on goal in the contest and stole a 1-0 win in Harrisonburg.
JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said postgame that improvement in future games was necessary.
“It was one of the rare times that I would say it’s just not good enough,” Zazenski said. “I’m pretty disappointed in the group, and I would rarely say that about my team. But, it simply wasn’t good enough today.”
After totaling nine shots on goal in the first two games, JMU mustered one shot on goal in the 3-0 loss to U.Va., dropping to 1-2. On the other hand, the Cavaliers registered 13 shots on goal and dominated. While the Dukes did defeat U.Va. in 2021 in exciting fashion, the Cavaliers are an accredited program in the ACC, which makes the loss not as eye-opening as NJIT. But with how high expectations are within JMU’s program based off recent success, JMU won four straight CAA titles before its 2021 fall campaign, any loss is frustrating.
In their fourth game against Duquesne, the Dukes only registered two shots on target in the 2-0 loss. After nine shots on goal through two games, this number dropped to just three in the process of falling to 1-3.
A similarity between the U.Va. loss and Duquesne is giving up early goals, which led to the Dukes not overcoming the deficit. JMU gave up its first goal to U.Va. at 16’ while Duquesne jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 6’ and added the second goal at 16’ in its 2-0 win.
The Dukes turned it around in their second and final ACC matchup in the regular season. A second half with five shots on goal included a breakthrough from Arnold at 73’ to propel JMU to a 1-0 victory over NC State. JMU’s second win this season was also only the second game this year it had more shots on goal than the opponent; its first was the NJIT game.
Outside of the NJIT game, the losses have followed a similar formula: Falling behind early combined with a low number of shots on goal has been the recipe for the Dukes’ slow start this year.
Other factors that could be contributing to this is Zazenski still figuring out his best starting 11. In five games, JMU has sent out five different starting lineups. Some of these lineups have included multiple freshmen, including freshman goalie Sebastian Conlon being in goal for three of the games.
Luckily for the Dukes, there’s still 12 games on the schedule before the Sun Belt postseason tournament, and defeating the Wolfpack was the perfect start. With plenty of season left and a lot of experience within both the coaching staff and the squad, there’s no reason to believe the Dukes can’t turn it around.