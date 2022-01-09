JMU men’s basketball begins conference play Jan. 9 at home against Hofstra. Despite the CAA banning the Dukes from the conference tournament, there’s still a lot to play for this season.
JMU was picked to finish fourth in the CAA’s preseason poll, voted by men’s basketball coaches and media members, with Delaware, Northeastern, Drexel and JMU being the favorites.
2021-22 CAA Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish
1. Delaware (19)
2. Northeastern (7)
3. Drexel (5)
4. James Madison (3)
5. Hofstra (1)
6. Elon (1)
7. College of Charleston
8. Towson
9. UNCW
10. William & Mary
JMU
The Dukes started this season with a 9-2 record — the best in the CAA. They lead the conference with a +13.4 scoring margin as of Jan. 5. The Dukes are 14th in the nation in turnovers forced, led by redshirt junior guard Vado Morse, who averages 1.6 steals per game. JMU showcased its defensive ability early this season with an upset victory over the University of Virginia, holding the Cavaliers to 49 points in the contest.
JMU took advantage of the transfer portal this offseason, adding four players who currently average 18 or more minutes. Graduate guard Takal Molson — a Seton Hall transfer— leads the team with 11.2 points and 2.7 assists per game, with fellow graduate transfer forward Alonso Sule averaging a JMU-high 6.3 rebounds per game.
The Dukes are hoping to win their second straight regular-season title and their first outright CAA title since 1993.
Delaware
The Blue Hens brought back all-conference graduate forward Dylan Painter, who finished last season averaging 13.5 points and 11.5 rebounds — good for sixth in the nation. This year, he averages 14.1 points along with 7.5 rebounds per game. Painter redshirted for Villanova during its national championship run in 2018.
At 6 feet and 10 inches, Painter could present problems for JMU, as the Dukes don’t have a big man over 6 feet and 8 inches.
Delaware returns several key contributors, such as the backcourt duo of fifth-year guards Ryan Allen and Kevin Anderson. Both average over 10 points per game, with Allen shooting 40.5% from 3-point range this year as of Jan. 5. The Blue Hens added junior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. — son of former NBA All-Star Jameer Nelson — via the transfer portal. Nelson has started all 15 games this season and averages 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Last season, Delaware finished as the best defensive team in conference play, allowing 64 points per game, despite a turnover margin of -5 per game. This season, the Blue Hens improved to a turnover margin of -0.2.
The Dukes face the Blue Hens on Jan. 29 in Harrisonburg and Feb. 14 in Delaware.
Drexel
The Dragons represented the CAA in March Madness last season, and Drexel will look to make it two appearances in a row this season. Senior guard Camren Wynter — last season’s CAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player — returned, along with senior forward James Butler. Both players were named to the CAA All-Conference Preseason First Team, and Wynter was named Preseason Player of the Year.
Butler sits in the Top 20 for rebounds in Division I, averaging 10.3 per game. Butler’s skills in the paint balanced with Wynter’s ability to create scoring opportunities will be the primary catalysts for Drexel as it looks to replace two starters from last season. This one-two punch will mean the Dukes will need to focus on defending the pick and roll to limit Butler’s chances to score.
The Dukes face the Dragons on Jan. 27 at home and Feb. 7 on the road.
Northeastern
Northeastern coach Bill Coen enters his 16th season at the helm, and he looks to make the NCAA tournament for the third time in his career. Northeastern’s looking to find a replacement for Tyson Walker — a junior guard who led the Huskies in scoring last season — who left to join Michigan State during the offseason.
To replace Walker, redshirt senior guard Shaquille Walters took over as point guard. Walters — who hails from London — leads the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game and provides a strong defensive presence, although he turns the ball over 3.9 times per game. JMU — who forced 18 turnovers a game— will be looking to force mistakes from Walters.
Alongside Walters, sophomore guard Jahmyl Telfort returns after winning CAA Sixth Man of the Year last season. In the paint, redshirt junior forward Chris Doherty began the year averaging 9.4 rebounds per game. The Notre Dame transfer looks to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2020-21 campaign and is a player to watch for as the season progresses.
The Dukes play Northeastern at home Jan. 11 and on the road Feb. 3.
The Dukes are eligible to receive an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, which would be their first bid since 2013. Furthermore, a regular-season title would grant JMU automatic qualification to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), a 32-team tournament featuring the next-best teams that fail to qualify for March Madness.
In the past, the NIT hasn’t been kind to JMU. The Dukes have played in the NIT five times in their history, all between 1987 and 1993. They’re 0-5 all time — the second worst of any school in NIT history behind Boston University (0-6). If the Dukes return, they’re looking for their first victory in the tournament, which would be a major statement as JMU enters the Sun Belt in 2022-23.
