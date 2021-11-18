With the CAA volleyball regular season concluding over the weekend, all eyes turn to the coming CAA tournament. It’s from Nov. 18-20 in Towson, Maryland, and features six schools — Towson, Elon, College of Charleston, Delaware, Hofstra and Northeastern. JMU finished the regular season with the second-best record in the CAA but can’t compete due to the CAA’s postseason ban on the Dukes.
Quarterfinal 1: No. 5 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Delaware, Nov. 18
While both teams went 8-8 in CAA play, Delaware finished with a 14-12 record. The Blue Hens look to extend their three-match win streak, and Northeastern is the only team in the tournament with a losing record (12-14). The two sides split their regular-season series — each earning a 3-0 victory over the other. Delaware ranks first in the CAA with 2.21 service aces per set, while the Huskies are second in digs with 14.85 per set.
Quarterfinal 2: No. 6 Hofstra vs. No. 3 College of Charleston, Nov. 18
College of Charleston joins Towson and Elon as the only teams in the tournament with winning records in conference play. The Cougars finished the regular season on a two-match win streak to clinch a 16-11 (9-7 CAA) record. College of Charleston dominated Hofstra in both of its matchups, only conceding one set. The Cougars can be considered the dark horses as they defeated Towson in five sets Oct. 10.
Hofstra finished 14-13 (8-8 CAA). Three players for the Pride lead the CAA in different stats — freshman setter Beatriz Alves in assists, junior middle blocker Sarah Pierre in blocks and freshman libero Chiara Cucco in digs. Hofstra swept JMU in its final match of the regular season.
Semifinal 1: Northeastern/Delaware vs. No. 1 Towson, Nov. 19
Defending CAA champion Towson enters as the favorite to win the title. The Tigers finished the regular season on a three-match win streak with a record of 24-4 (12-4 CAA) and won the regular-season title. Towson leads the CAA in six statistical categories: opponent hitting percentage, assists, kills, blocks, kills by opponent and assists by opponent. Senior outside hitter Fay Bakodimou leads the CAA in service aces (57). The Tigers won all four of their matchups against Northeastern and Delaware, but it took five sets to defeat the Blue Hens in the last meeting.
Semifinal 2: No. 2 Elon vs. Hofstra/Charleston, Nov.19
Elon finished the regular season in third place with a 16-10 (11-5 CAA) record and is riding a two-match win streak. Elon boasts the highest hitting percentage in the CAA (.268) and allows the fewest blocks per set (1.54). The Phoenix swept Hofstra in both of their matchups and handed College of Charleston two 3-1 losses during the season.
The CAA Championship is Nov. 20 at 3 p.m.
