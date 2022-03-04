The Diamond Dukes look to defend their 5-0 home record against the Quinnipiac Bobcats in a three-game home series.
JMU is 6-3 on the season and is coming off a 9-2 road win against Richmond on Wednesday. This was following JMU’s victory over VMI on Tuesday, winning 28-4 at home.
The Dukes struggled to score Wednesday, not putting up a run until the top of the sixth. They were down 2-1, but the top of the seventh was the game-changer: JMU put up six runs, including home runs from redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter, redshirt junior infielder Kyle Novak and redshirt sophomore infielder Mason Dunaway.
The Bobcats are 1-5 this season. Their sole win was against St. Joseph’s on Feb. 20, winning 18-8. They’ve played all road games so far this season. Their last game was a 16-4 loss against NC State on Feb. 26.
The last time the Dukes and the Bobcats met was Feb. 23, 2020, when JMU won 12-11. The Dukes are 6-2 in all eight meetings against the Bobcats and have won the last four games.
For JMU fans, one thing to notice is that Quinnipiac has struggled on the road, whereas the Dukes are undefeated at home.
A man the Bobcats won’t want to see this weekend is redshirt junior utility player Trevon Dabney. Dabney has started in all eight games for JMU, averaging .519 at the plate with 14 hits and 17 runs. He has a slugger percentage of .1000.
Another player Quinnipiac will have to watch for is DeLauter. The top MLB prospect is averaging .459 with ten hits and 17 runs. He’s scored the most RBIs for JMU this season with 18. Dunaway has also put up , with nine hits, nine runs and 10RBIs at the plate.
The top hitter for Quinnipiac is junior catcher Danny Melnick. Melnick is averaging .391 at the plate with nine runs and six hits this season. Junior outfielder Anthony Donofrio is averaging .385 with five runs and 10 hits.
Junior Brandyn Garcia has thrown the most strikeouts for the Bobcats this season with 11. Yet, Garcia has also allowed 13 runs through his two games played. Junior Kevin Seitter has thrown nine strikeouts and allowed nine runs through his two games played.
Graduate pitcher Justin Showalter has been JMU’s most active pitcher, throwing 11.1 innings through two games. He has a 2.38 ERA with 12 strikeouts. Redshirt sophomore Donovan Burke has pitched 11 innings through two games with 17 strikeouts.
A problem for the Dukes in this series could be complacency. The last time they faced the Bobcats, they were up 10-2 through five innings. Quinnipiac rallied back in the later innings to tie the game at 11-11 going into the bottom of the ninth, where JMU squeaked out the last run to win.
If the Dukes get a big lead early, they’ll need to stay focused on putting the game out of sight. The Bobcats haven’t shown much this season, but they proved two years ago they can put up a fight in the late innings.
This season, the Dukes have proven that when they establish a big lead, they can close it out. Their smallest margin of victory was four runs against the FDU Knights on Feb. 26.
JMU proved this season that it can put games away in one inning. A six-run inning put the Spiders to bed on Wednesday. The Dukes’ eight-run first inning against VMI helped them coast to their highest-scoring game of the season.
Expect another weekend home sweep for the Diamond Dukes. JMU has the better tools and should outplay Quinnipiac at every corner. As long as the Dukes keep the pressure on and don’t get complacent, their perfect home record will remain so.
