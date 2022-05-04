JMU lacrosse is at the forefront of conversations about powerhouse teams in women’s college sports.
With Selection Sunday quickly approaching, the Dukes have emerged again as a favorite to not only make the tournament but win it, especially with the team’s current hot streak. The team is on a 10-game win streak where they currently have an average goal differential of 7.9.
The wins themselves are nothing to scoff about, either.
The Maryland Terrapins are No. 2 in the nation, only losing one game this season to JMU. Yet, the Dukes are the only team to take them down in the regular season. Not only did JMU win, but it won comfortably by five goals. This was all done on the road in College Park, Maryland.
The win against Maryland isn’t the only one that stands out on JMU’s schedule. Looking at the Dukes’ 13 wins, 10 are by five or more goals, and four of them are by 10. They also had back-to-back games where they won by over 15 goals, 16 against Elon and 19 against Liberty.
The team has caught fire at the right time. Before postseason, it’s important to be the team that’s already hot rather than the team that has to get hot — especially with single-game elimination.
JMU is currently 13-4 and No. 10 in both the rating power index (RPI) and the national coaches polls, with no games left until tournament play begins.
So, now the waiting game begins. The selection show on Sunday will determine JMU’s postseason fate — not whether the Dukes will make the tournament, but who and where they’ll play.
The main reason for all the success is the team’s current hot hand: redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson. She’s been in a class of her own this season with 68 goals, making her fifth in the nation. Her ability to score comes from not only her isolation game but also her off-ball movement, which has allowed teammates like redshirt senior attacker Katie Checkosky to rack up assists (41).
While JMU’s current ranking has it just outside the top eight, the team could easily find its way into that top eight come Sunday. Being in the top eight guarantees at least one home game within the tournament.
There are three ACC schools currently ranked ahead of the Dukes, and three Big Ten. With conference tournament play going on now, it’s only going to hurt some of these schools if one loses, changing the landscape of the top eight teams.
Teams like UNC could continue to go undefeated, which would strengthen JMU’s RPI because it played UNC in its opening game, causing the Dukes’ opponents’ win percentages to go up, in turn helping JMU’s case for a higher seed. Now, of course, all these factors that could help JMU could also come back to hurt it. The number of teams ahead of JMU that won’t all be able to win their conference championships will ultimately benefit the Dukes, allowing JMU to move up.
The biggest help in the push for JMU to get that top eight spot is not playing in the CAA tournament. Believe it or not, while the ban has tormented JMU athletes all year long, this is the first time it’s actually aiding the program. Playing in this tournament would’ve brought JMU down because its average opponents winning percentage goes down.
Towson is currently the next best team in the CAA, sitting at 8-7. The team is ranked No. 34 in RPI. Next best in the CAA is Drexel at No. 44. None of the teams in the CAA tournament would’ve helped boost JMU’s RPI.
So, sure, it may stink for JMU that it can’t continue to wipe the floor with the CAA conference like it did in the regular season as it emerged 6-0. The Dukes also won’t get to hoist the trophy saying CAA champion or get the automatic bid. But, JMU’s seeding and positioning within the NCAA tournament will be better because of it, and it’s easy to see that JMU will be ranked above whoever wins the CAA.
When conference tournaments wrap up and the selection committee announces the bracket, expect JMU to be a top eight team within it. The Dukes will host one of the playoff games at home in Sentera Park, with the date and time to be determined.
As for what to expect from the team once tournament ball starts, fans will just have to wait and see. It’s not hard to imagine, though, that a team who has already won 10 straight continues its dominant performances. Key players will need to continue to dominate games for the success to continue, and there’s no signs that they won’t.
Twenty of 24 votes — almost 83% — on the Breeze Sports Twitter poll believe JMU is one of the most dominant teams heading into the selection show.
Many forget that, while it was back in 2018 when JMU won the national championship, only two teams have actually won a title since 2018 due to COVID-19 interruptions. Who’s to say the team can’t find its way back to hoisting the title above their heads?
