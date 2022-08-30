Ahead of JMU’s FBS debut versus Middle Tennessee on Saturday, The Breeze interviewed the sports editor of MTSU Sidelines, junior Calvin White, to gain insight on the Blue Raiders and his thoughts on JMU’s transition to the Sun Belt Conference.
Middle Tennessee is a part of Conference-USA and is coming off a 7-6 season, which was capped with a win versus Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl, 31-24. JMU is currently 5.5-point favorites to win Saturday, according to ESPN.
The interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
What is Middle Tennessee football’s outlook in 2022 for someone not familiar with the team?
White: Well, this year Middle Tennessee is totally revamped. It had to replace 11 starters on offense and replace five starters on defense. Especially on defense, [former safety] Reed Blankenship and [former linebacker] DQ Thomas are two dudes who got picked up and are on NFL rosters right now. Last year, you know, Middle made a bowl game, but Middle Tennessee football hasn't been something to actually get excited about for a while … It’s really just a revamped roster, and when you have to replace that many dudes, it can be hard to get in a rhythm, I guess, but I guess we'll see on Saturday.
What are your expectations for JMU moving up from the FCS? What can JMU expect in a Group of 5 conference?
White: I mean, Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill said it yesterday on his radio show, you know, even though this is JMU’s first year in FBS, they're no scrub. They've had a ton of success in FCS, and I think that success is gonna carry over. Just because you move up the FBS doesn't mean you're any less of a football team. Middle Tennessee is still gonna have to bring it on Saturday — it’s not a gimme game.
On this year’s Middle Tennessee roster, who are some players primed to break out following the major roster turnover? Who are some faces to keep an eye on this week?
White: I would say redshirt senior quarterback Chase Cunningham — he’s probably the guy to look out for. He’s on the watch list for the Johnny Unitas Award [which goes to the top upperclassman quarterback in college football], and then redshirt senior Jordan Ferguson, No. 96 on the defensive line, he was Preseason First-Team All Conference. And sophomore wide receiver Jaylin Lane, he was an All-American return man last year. So, those are really kind of Middle Tennessee’s studs.
What do you expect to be the identity of this Middle Tennessee team this year?
White: What we expect it to be is a high-scoring offense because of what they said they were doing, which is implementing the air raid [passing offense]. [Cunningham] can sling it all over the field. MTSU’s got some receivers that are better athletes that can get up and go. Now, the defense led the country in takeaways last year, so Scott Shafer, defensive coordinator, he's always going to have those guys ready. But the defense last year wasn't MTSU’s problem, it was putting points up on the board, so I would expect to at least see some points.
Did MTSU’s shift to an air raid offense come in the offseason going into this year?
White: Yeah, it did because last year more … they tried to run it and it just never worked, ever. I mean, that's the simplest way I can explain that. You're trying to run something that doesn't work, and that's how you end up 7-6.
Do you have more faith for MTSU’s style of offense this year?
White: I do, I got faith that I think it’ll work. They spent all summer putting it in. That's all they've done is run that style. I got faith in it, for once.
What are some keys for MTSU to come out of Harrisonburg with a win Saturday?
White: I think No. 1 is definitely, they're gonna have to get to the quarterback because, like I said, MTSU led the country in takeaways last year. The defensive line is supposed to be like the marquee grouping on the field, so they can get after the quarterback and get pressure on JMU’s quarterback, get in his face and actually put some points up. I think MTSU’s got a good shot because like I said, just because this is JMU’s first year in FBS, they're still that strong — they're not a ‘gimme.’
Score prediction for Saturday?
White: I haven't looked too much at JMU football yet, but just because of how dominant they were in FCS, I don't think it'll be a blowout. I'll say 35-28 win for MTSU — just a shot in the dark.
JMU and Middle Tennessee’s matchup is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
