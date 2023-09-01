Graduate quarterback Todd Centeio arrived in January 2022 at JMU, his third stop after transferring from Colorado State (2020-21) and, before that, Temple (2017-19) — five years filled with different coaches, losing seasons, and 23 total touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
But when he put on the purple and gold, his impact was profound.
Centeio started 10 of the Dukes’ 11 games in 2022, en route to being named the Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. In his debut against Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3, Centeio tied the school record for most touchdowns in a game with six, on top of passing for 287 yards and rushing for a career high 110 in a 44-7 win. Against Georgia Southern on Oct. 15, he set the JMU single-game passing record with 468 yards while rushing for a career-high three touchdowns in the 45-38 loss.
All in all, Centeio went 181-for-284 with a 63.7% completion rate on the season. He tossed 25 passing touchdowns, the sixth most by a JMU player in a single season, with just five interceptions. His 2,697 yards are the seventh most in a single season in school history.
Bringing in a veteran transfer quarterback like Centeio worked, and on Nov. 25, just one day before JMU’s final game of the season against No. 23 Coastal Carolina, the Dukes landed a commitment from another one: redshirt senior Jordan McCloud.
Like Centeio, McCloud had previously spent time at two schools, starting his career at USF (2018-20) before transferring to Arizona (2021-22). Also like Centeio, McCloud is a dual-threat quarterback, capable of keeping plays alive with his legs on top of being an efficient passer.
But that’s where most of the similarities end, both in terms of how the two play and how both got to JMU.
“They’re two completely different people with two different skill sets,” head coach Curt Cignetti said in April.
Just because both are dual-threat quarterbacks doesn’t mean they play identically, and it starts with how the two are built. While both signal callers stand at 6-feet, Centeio weighed 221 pounds, which allowed him to run over defensive backs in the open field and pick up extra yards. McCloud, on the other hand, is 199 and relies more on speed and elusiveness to avoid defenders.
However, the two do share a few other similarities — notably, both quarterbacks have struggled with injuries in their career. In just his third game at Arizona, McCloud suffered season-ending knee and ankle injuries. It was the last game he played for Arizona. In contrast, Centeio played a portion of last season with a pulled oblique muscle that led to him sitting out JMU’s 26-12 loss against Marshall.
While it’s impossible to know whether injury will sideline McCloud in 2023, Cignetti has hinted that McCloud, unlike Centeio, won’t be the Dukes’ Week 1 starter. During media availability after practice on Tuesday, Cignetti said that redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett “has separated himself from the pack pretty significantly,” in the quarterback battle. More bluntly, Cignetti added that if the game were to be played that day, McCloud would be the backup.
While these comments make it uncertain when we will see McCloud take the field, if he plays, he’ll provide JMU fans with something familiar — a dual-threat skillset like last fall — but also a level of speed at the position that fans maybe haven’t seen since the Vad Lee (2014-15), one of the fastest JMU quarterbacks in the last decade.