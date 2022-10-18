For the first time as an FBS program, JMU football lost.
Saturday’s failed comeback attempt was a close one against Georgia Southern on the road, 45-38. Surrounded by a hostile away crowd, the Dukes’ defense gave up 578 offensive yards to the Eagles, including a 75-yard touchdown drive that put Georgia Southern up seven with 1:10 left.
For many JMU fans, the loss ended an unpredictable run to start the season. JMU started 5-0, upset Appalachian State and made an appearance on the AP Top 25 poll, all in its first five weeks as an FBS team. It marked the best start for an FBS program in its first season since UTSA started 5-0 in 2012.
But while JMU’s first loss of the season might feel devastating for some fans, in many ways, the blemish feels overdue.
If you’d predicted JMU going 5-1 to start the season this year, it’s safe to say many people would’ve disagreed. In the preseason Sun Belt poll, JMU was picked to finish sixth out of the seven-team east division by the conference’s coaches.
JMU Nation echoed that sentiment. In a fan survey conducted by The Breeze in August, 50.9% of 428 respondents said they expected JMU to win six to seven games this season. The Dukes are already just one win away from reaching that mark. A follow-up survey indicated the majority of fans now believe JMU can win up to nine games.
In fairness, there was a lot fans didn’t know about this team when those predictions rolled in. Nobody outside the program knew definitively that graduate quarterback Todd Centeio would be the starter, or that he’d rank 13th in passing efficiency in the FBS.
However, some of the factors that led fans to lower their expectations for this season still loom, one of the biggest factors being the strength of JMU’s remaining schedule. While JMU’s first six games weren’t complete cake walks, a few of its remaining five could prove to be some of the toughest challenges this season.
The stretch starts with a Homecoming game against Marshall on Saturday, a team that’s been up and down but stands at 3-3. At its best, though in week two, it took down then-No. 8 Notre Dame on the road.
Then, the Dukes face their first Power 5 opponent since 2019 — Louisville. On paper, Louisville’s just 3-3, but the Cardinals are still an established Power 5 program, one that’s been battle tested against No. 14 Syracuse this year, and will face Pitt and No. 13 Wake Forest before their matchup with JMU.
JMU will then stay on the road to face Old Dominion. Don’t underestimate home field advantage in an in-state rivalry: ODU has announced this game is already sold out, meaning the Dukes will be facing a loud and hostile crowd in Norfolk, possibly the most hostile they’ll see all year.
JMU will then head home for the last two games of the season. The first is against Georgia State. It may seem easy to overlook the Panthers after their 0-4 start, but they bounced back with wins over Georgia Southern and Army. With four games before its matchup with the Dukes, its record could completely turn around when it comes to Bridgeforth.
The final game of the season will be against Coastal Carolina, the team sitting atop the Sun Belt standings alongside JMU. The Dukes and Chanticleers have been neck and neck with each other all season. Both teams are 5-1 after remaining undefeated through Week 6, and both could very well enter this game atop the Sun Belt East Division.
With all of this factored in, going undefeated through this stretch feels unlikely. Even against Marshall and Georgia State, no win is guaranteed. The Sun Belt has proved itself one of the most competitive conferences in college football. No matter what fans may have thought before, ULM can and did beat Louisiana, Georgia State beat Georgia Southern and Georgia Southern beat JMU. Throw in an ACC opponent, the Dukes going undefeated wasn’t ever realistic.
Regardless, JMU’s season is still a success so far. Starting 5-1 was better than the majority of fans and experts expected. JMU fans might lament over the loss of a perfect season now, but the Dukes are still on track to have the best first season for an FBS program in recent memory.