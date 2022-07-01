On July 1, JMU officially became a member of the Sun Belt Conference. Last year, that same day was the first that college athletes could profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).
A year later, NIL deals have asserted themselves as a prime player in college sports — whether people are in favor of them or not. Moving to the Sun Belt allows student-athletes at JMU to better reap the benefits that come with NIL.
While opportunities for JMU student-athletes may be more lucrative compared to the CAA, JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said on June 27 that JMU and other schools not in the top 25-30 rankings — referring to football — are at a severe disadvantage compared to schools with more resources because they use NIL as a recruiting tool, not in its organic form.
“We’re going through this as an industry nationwide; JMU is not isolated in any way,” Bourne said. “It’s nice that this affiliation [with the Sun Belt] is behind us — now I can turn my attention to these other issues.”
However, other Sun Belt programs are doing their best to keep up with NIL’s fluidity. The University of Louisiana has recently implemented an NIL training program as it looks to further advance its student-athletes’ progress in NIL deals. The University Lucrative Training Resource Advantage (ULtra) program details how Louisiana’s student-athletes will become exposed to more NIL deals both locally and nationwide under ULtra.
Jaci Russo, head of ULtra, stressed in an article from the Daily News-Record that it isn’t just a money dump for student-athletes. ULtra isn’t a collective designed to pay recruits large sums of money to join the school; rather, it’s a focus on helping the student-athletes both during and after their academic careers.
Another advocate of NIL deals for college athletes is Shyra Johnson, CEO of Team Empire Sports — a sports and marketing agency that prepares athletes for business opportunities after their playing careers end.
Considering the possible opportunities and challenges each student-athlete can face with NIL deals, Johnson said in an email to The Breeze that while deals are there for the taking, withholding both the ever-changing reputation in the NIL world and the duties of a student-athlete will be difficult.
“Most athletes think a brand is the merchandise they plan to produce or the product they are associated with, but I remind them that they (the athlete) is the brand,” said Johnson. The challenges student athletes will face it attempting to balance building their reputation within the NIL space, all while being a student athlete. There is time to fit it within their schedule, but that’s why having an agent is helpful because they are there to guide the athlete to accomplish their goals within NIL.” [sic]
Similar to Bourne, a common fear of college football fans is that lucrative NIL deals are luring players away from smaller schools to the Alabama’s, Clemson’s, etc. of the country. However, Johnson said this isn’t something for smaller schools to be concerned about as every school stands out with what they can offer to its student-athletes.
“All athletes and companies are relevant during the NIL era,” Johnson said. “What allows the athlete and business to stand out is the power of the campaign or project both the athlete and the company put together. There are just as many companies as there are athletes — it is up to who the athlete builds within their team to create opportunities for themselves.”
JMU has had its fair share of athletes cash in on NIL since last July. Women’s basketball senior guard Kiki Jefferson has recently announced a partnership with Universole, a sneaker company in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, while men’s basketball redshirt senior guard Vado Morse has been partnered with Campus Mogul, an apparel company that allows college athletes to create custom clothing to maximize building their brand.
JMU baseball’s Nick Stewart has also taken advantage of multiple NIL opportunities. He’s a CleanFuego athlete, which is a baseball training company based out of Rockville, Maryland, and has dealings with Liquid IV and Dude Wipes.
These aren’t the only JMU student-athletes with NIL deals, but they’ve created an income for themselves while earning a college degree. These revolutionary deals not only create more opportunities for the student-athletes themselves but for their families and possibly their communities if a significant sum of money is earned.
Some speculate this factored into former JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey’s transfer to the University of Texas for his final year of eligibility. Tucker-Dorsey retweeted a reply saying he got offered a mega NIL deal to play for the Longhorns.
While many JMU fans might be disappointed to see a talent like Tucker-Dorsey leave the program, it’s clear he took a better opportunity both athletically and financially, and Tucker-Dorsey’s situation could become a recurring theme for JMU athletes.
While the move to the Sun Belt increases the Dukes’ spotlight via ESPN networks, schools in the SEC, ACC and Big Ten may retain control of the top recruits based on the respective pedigrees of each school. According to an article from Front Office Sports, Ohio State has now eclipsed 1,000 NIL deals among its student-athletes.
Nevertheless, if the Sun Belt continues to move in the right direction, it’ll allow JMU to better combat the stronghold Power 5 programs currently possess with NIL. Success in their inaugural Sun Belt season could pave the way for the Dukes to take better advantage of NIL down the line.
