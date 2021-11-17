Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson scans his options across the field. There are two open receivers — redshirt freshman Antwane Wells Jr. and redshirt junior Kris Thornton. Johnson takes a deep breath and chooses his target, sending the ball 45 yards downfield to Wells Jr., who runs full speed into the end zone — touchdown, JMU.
Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?
Both Wells Jr. and Thornton are consistent options for the Dukes this season, even if they don’t score a touchdown every game. The receivers burst onto the scene during the spring season, catching JMU Nation’s attention with their explosive footwork and ability to win one-on-ones in crucial situations.
“It’s always great to spread the ball around to people,” head coach Curt Cignetti said postgame against Elon. “It makes for a happy locker room.”
Since then, both receivers have established their starting positions — Thornton in the slot, and Wells Jr. on the left boundary. The two lead the Dukes in receiving yards, averaging at least 78 yards per game. Watching the highlights, Wells Jr. and Thornton use short- and long-passing options to prolong the Dukes’ drives and tire out the opposing defense.
Another aspect that makes these two dangerous is their physicality. Wells Jr. garners enough speed that it takes multiple defenders to bring him down. It tailors directly to how he wins one-on-one battles on deep shots downfield. Thornton is similar, and although he isn’t as tall, he uses his power to jump higher or farther to isolate himself and catch the ball.
Over the last four games, at least one JMU player has broken a program or conference record — and in some cases, more than one. Thornton shattered one against Campbell with his program record four touchdowns, and Wells Jr. now sits 10th all time for career receiving touchdowns.
“We’ve definitely got a little competition going on between us,” Wells Jr. said. “We like to see who can get the most yards and who gets more touchdowns; it keeps us going.”
Across the FCS, teams are starting to learn what Wells Jr. and Thornton offer as the two continue to catch the ball each week. This was an early dilemma for offensive coordinator Mike Shannahan during training camp, but keeping them on opposite sides of the field can force the defense to split or choose which receiver to cover — opening Johnson’s options.
If the two aren’t ready, the rest of the wide receiving core is just as capable. Redshirt sophomore running back Solomon Vanhorse is a viable short-passing option, working around the line of scrimmage to sneak past the defense.
Move those chains, Solomon!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/vP4XBDwzEo— JMU Football (@JMUFootball) November 13, 2021
“Since we have so many playmakers on the field, [Johnson] tries to get me, Antwane and [redshirt senior wide receiver Scott Bracey] plays,” Thornton said. “It’s just showing that we’re a balanced offense.”
Creating the right scheme between the receiving core — using different options from Thornton, Wells Jr. and the remaining receiving core — has been a factor in Johnson’s success at quarterback this season and continues to be a sign of where this group can develop into the playoffs.
“We’ve had that connection with [Johnson] since the spring, and it just keeps growing every game,” Wells Jr. said. “Everyone’s confident right now, and I can’t wait to see how it grows.”
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more football coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.