Miëtte Veldman has 93 kills through six games this season for JMU volleyball.
The junior outside hitter is up 22 kills from last season six games in. She’s also 54th in the country in kills per set, earning just over four and 26th in the nation in total kills.
To top it all off, Veldman hasn’t played in her usual spot thus far. So far this season, when Veldman has more than 10 kills, the Dukes are 4-1.
Veldman’s typically on the left or right side, depending on the Dukes’ scheme. Through six games, she’s played in the middle of the court and is a hybrid of an outside hitter, middle blocker and defensive specialist. JMU has used Veldman this way because of the depth they have at outside hitter.
“It’s just huge for us because we can put in a lot of different people,” JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “[We can] address different things.”
Since 2019, the Dukes haven’t been as deep. Senior outside hitter Danielle Nathan was injured the last two years, and there’s been youth on the court at that position since Nathan’s freshman season.
Veldman carried a heavy load on the court her freshman year (2020-21) playing in 35 sets — a team high. Behind Veldman was Liv Crawley (2017-20) and Chloe Wilmoth (2020-21). Crawley only played in 13 sets her senior season and Wilmoth had 28 as a freshman.
Last fall, Veldman carried the load again. She played in 74 sets and accounted for about 28% of JMU’s total kills. Wilmoth had 16% of the total kills and Julia de Sa (’21) had just under 7%.
This year, with Nathan back from her injury, Veldman’s experience, coupled with freshman Brenya Reid showing promise at the JMU Invitational, the Dukes’ once-young outside hitters now come in with experience and depth, allowing them to move people around.
“It’s nice to [have] people coming here who can make a difference,” Veldman said. “It’s really nice to be there and everyone can contribute and [everyone] does contribute.”
Steinbrecher can deploy different formations with JMU’s right side. Redshirt senior Camryn Jones and junior Elizabeth Helmich both saw playing time early in their careers and account for 15% of the total kills alone in the last two years.
The Dukes’ always-deep middle blocking core, freshman defensive specialist/libero Julia McNeley said, takes pressure off Veldman this season, too. Led by senior Sophie Davis, who has 22% of the team’s total kills since 2019, combined with junior Savannah Cockrill, the duo has about 26% of the kills from the last two seasons.
“All of our middles can step in and play,” McNeley said. “Having our [outside hitters] be able to play all the way around, it’s a really good asset for us.”
In the last two years, Veldman alone led the outside hitters, the right side and the middle blockers in that time span. But since JMU’s getting players back from injury, having a complete bench and lineup lets her move around — which she said is where she can do just as much damage.
For the first two years, Veldman played in the front row, mostly on the left side. Because of the depth at outside hitter, she’s moved to the back row, which said is a position she likes — it’s a change, she said, and one she feels comfortable in because she trusts her team.
The trust is there because 2022, so far, brings an increased number of kills to the team.
So far this year, JMU has 264 kills. Veldman has about 35% of those. However, as a team of outside hitters, the Dukes have 55% of the total kills. Compared to 2021, that’s up 5% through six games.
Nathan said a big reason for the increased kill percentage is the competitiveness on the bench. With everyone healthy, she said, there’s more competition to get on the court so when someone’s there, they have to make the most of it.
As the Dukes go deeper into this season, they’ll use more support from there. Nathan added some people might get caught up in the competition, but she said being supportive of one another. Supporting everyone is why the Dukes have performed so well — and that’s what’s needed as JMU reaches Sun Belt Conference play.
“It’s really fun to be pushing each other,” Nathan said, who has 24 kills so far this season, “to never be on the bench feeling bad about yourself. You’re so supportive [because] you realize that every single one of us is good.”