JMU volleyball played 16 matches in conference play this year. It lost one.
The Dukes’ 15-1 record won the Sun Belt Conference regular season championship in JMU’s first ever season in the conference. It lost only 12 sets against Sun Belt foes and swept conference opponents eight times. Senior middle blocker Sophie Davis was named the Sun Belt’s Defensive Player of the Year, while head coach Lauren Steinbrecher won the conference’s Coach of the Year award.
Now, the team’s focus is on the Sun Belt tournament, with its first match starting on Friday against Georgia Southern at 3:30 p.m. On the surface, JMU’s path to the conference championship may seem clear — but looks can be deceiving.
“It’s gonna be a grind every day,” senior setter Caroline Dozier said. “I think every team in the Sun Belt is competitive, and I think there are a few teams in the Sun Belt that are right there with us.”
While JMU boasts the best record in the conference, there are teams not far behind them that could pull off an upset.
Texas State is the No. 1 seed in the west, has a conference record of 14-2 and delivered the Dukes their only loss in conference play. South Alabama, the defending tournament champion, could have extra motivation after winning just one set in an otherwise close pair of matches versus JMU last weekend.
Those two are on the other side of the bracket, so they’ll only face JMU if both make it to the Championship match. Before the Dukes can even think about the championship, however, they have get past their own slate, starting with Georgia Southern.
When the two teams met for a two-match series back in October, the Eagles didn’t win a set against JMU. Now, they’re coming off a four-set win against Southern Miss. Still, JMU knows what it’s getting into with Georgia Southern, thanks to its previous series. The same can’t be said for its potential next opponent.
If JMU repeats its success against Georgia Southern, it’ll face either Arkansas State or Troy. Both are teams from the west that JMU hasn’t played before. Troy is the second seed in the west at 11-5 in conference play. Arkansas State won only two regular season Sun Belt matches but has already won two tournament matches to get to this point.
Each opponent presents its own unique challenge, and each highlights the unique depth of the conference, especially in the west division.
In the east, JMU is one of two teams with 10 or more conference wins, the other being Appalachian State. In the west, there are four such teams, with three of them — Texas State, South Alabama and Troy — still alive in the tournament. In many ways, JMU’s record likely benefited from only having to face two west division opponents, even if those two opponents were high in the standings.
“We definitely are confident because we know we can [win a championship],” Steinbrecher said, “but still super humble because there are so many good teams in this conference and we’re gonna have to earn it to get points.”
The Dukes, like their coach, are aware of the challenges that lie ahead. Dozier said it won’t be easy but called it “exciting” to face a challenging team. Sophomore middle blocker Annie Smith said she’s looking forward to having an opportunity for a conference championship after how 2021 ended.
“I’m just really excited,” she said. “I’m really excited to compete for a championship and, like, the tournament and since we didn’t get to go last year, I’m just really excited to, like, travel and see how well we do.”
With Troy, Coastal Carolina and Texas State also all coming off of first- and second-round byes and Arkansas State already making noise as the Cinderella team of the tournament, the road will only get harder from here. But the Dukes have shown no signs of slowing down, and are poised to chase JMU’s first Sun Belt Championship.
“We’re ready to take it to them and we’re ready for the dub,” Dozier said.