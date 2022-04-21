Anyone who’s familiar with JMU softball notices two things about the Dukes this season: They’re young, and they’re still adapting to play at this stage.
JMU softball head coach Loren LaPorte said this season is about growing: growing for the pitchers, growing for the hitters and growing for the defense. Replacing seven starters wasn’t an easy feat, and the head coach is still experimenting with her lineup to find the right combination.
This season for the Dukes has been unlike any other for a couple of reasons. In LaPorte’s five years at JMU as head coach, she’s never been in a situation where there were so many new faces at once. But because so many have had to step up, it’s forced the Dukes to learn early — something that’s benefited those who came before them.
Odicci Alexander (2017-21) is a prime example. The former JMU pitcher didn’t just appear in the circle and become the ace for the Dukes overnight. The skill shown in her fifth year didn’t parallel where she was in her first or second year. She had to grow, and LaPorte said growing is OK, especially for this team.
The 2022 team is full of LaPorte’s recruits. Last year’s seniors saw the majority of Dean’s recruits leave JMU, leaving LaPorte’s recruits in place for success.
Those recruits are on the right path, but they have much to learn about college softball.
Pitching prospects
The freshmen have learned early on how small college-level hitters and how to drag out at-bats. The Dukes have used every pitcher on the roster this season, including the freshmen. Freshman Taylor Hankins served as a relief pitcher earlier this year, but Lexi Rodger has seen more time through conference play. Sophomore Meredith Wells has also stepped up, becoming a dependable No. 3 behind sophomore Alissa Humphrey and redshirt senior Alexis Bermudez.
While the pitching staff has been up and down at times, LaPorte and assistant head coach Libby Bowman have devised plans for these pitchers to pitch in their first or second seasons, whereas in the past, that didn’t happen. Jailyn Ford (2013-16), Megan Good (2015-19) and Alexander all saw heavy time in the circle.
Humphrey seemed to be the next pitcher who’d take over all those innings, however, she is proof of how college softball’s pitching system across all teams is changing: Teams can’t get away with just one pitcher anymore. It’s looking more and more like baseball, in which teams need different pitchers every game. Humphrey not pitching every ball gives opportunities to everyone else on the staff — a key part of building for the future.
Bats come alive
JMU’s hitters are learning to grow and develop in the same ways. Redshirt junior Hallie Hall and sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett are the only two batters who returned to the lineup from Oklahoma City, but they’ve had their struggles.
In the Liberty Invitational, the Dukes scored seven runs in five games and allowed 22 runs. In conference play, the defense has picked up but the offense still struggles to play the small ball — running the bases.
During LaPorte’s time as head coach, the batting orders have been a mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen. The older players got their chance to step up while the younger ones got to experience it for the first time. There were people at the plate who’d been in these situations before to help out those who hadn’t.
This season, that’s not the case.
Redshirt junior Hannah Shifflett batted for the Dukes in the 2021 regular season and was the first baseman in the postseason run. She had experience at the plate, and it’s this experience that JMU needs. Shifflett’s lead-off spot has been the only constant this season.
Because so many players are cracking the batting order and getting experience in big-time matchups, they’re learning what pitchers are like in college and how to drag out at-bats and force pitchers to send more balls down the line. This young group faced Duke, Florida, UCF, Ole Miss and Liberty this season. They’ve faced top pitching talent and, while the results haven’t been there, they’re learning how to hit in college.
Diving defense
Even looking at the defense, there’s a completely new formation behind the circle. Minus Shifflett at first and Bernett behind the plate, everything looks different for the pitchers, and that group is learning as well. Hall’s learning third base and LaPorte’s been using every look she can get at second base and shortstop. While the errors are up for JMU this season compared to years past, the defense has learned how fast the ball moves, how hitters adjust and how they can find weak spots.
Hall said it’s about staying focused, composed and adjusting to the position. It’s something everyone’s doing, but four years from now when that formation looks almost the same, it’ll be a group that’s seen it all.
JMU softball has taken big losses at points this year. They’ve learned what does and doesn’t work. It’s not hard to see that these big losses wore them down, but it’s about what will come out of it.
The Dukes have talent in the pipeline for years to come — they always have. This year looks different simply because they’ve had to use that talent earlier than expected. Nonetheless, with more experience and more time to work together as a team, JMU softball will have its best foot forward in the Sun Belt Conference in 2023 as the Dukes look for an NCAA tournament bid.
